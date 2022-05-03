Finding fame. When Toddlers & Tiaras debuted on TLC in January 2009, viewers were concerned about the lengths that parents went through to put their children in the beauty pageant world.

Even though the reality series ran for seven seasons — and inspired several spinoffs — the controversy about the children’s provocative clothing and behavior slowly became the show’s legacy.

The contestants, however, found a sense of accomplishment from joining the pageant circuit community. Danielle Kirby, who appeared on Toddlers & Tiaras more than a decade ago, previously reflected on the achievements that came from her love of pageantry.

“15 years of competing in pageants…being featured on Toddlers and Tiaras, learning to respect others as well as myself, gaining a passion for community service, and most importantly learning to love myself,” she wrote via Instagram in April 2021. “Pageants have made me into the women I am today. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way…the best is yet to come😉 #internationalpageantday 👑.”

Another Toddlers & Tiaras alum that found success since her time on the show was Eden Wood. The now-teenager scored a short-lived spinoff titled Eden’s World and later discussed her history with reality TV during the Toddlers & Tiaras: Where Are They Now? Special on Discovery+ in January 2021.

Wood, who boasts a large social media following, has continued to explore a future as an actress and model while balancing school. “After hanging up her crown on Toddlers & Tiaras, Eden got her own network show entitled Eden’s World. However, her biggest opportunity would come as an [acting] audition for the role of Darla Hood in Universal Entertainment’s reboot of The Little Rascals Save The Day!” Wood’s website bio detailed. “She won the role of this iconic character Darla Hood and moved to Los Angeles.”

The statement continued: “Though Eden Wood may spend a large amount of time in front of the cameras, she is an Honor Student with a 4.0 GPA where she attends High School, has been inducted into the National Beta Club, is a member of FBLA, FCA, is a Flyer with her Varsity Cheer-leading Squad, plays drums in the band and sings soprano in choir!”

One year after the Discovery+ special checked in on the Toddlers & Tiaras alums, Kailia Posey’s mother confirmed her daughter’s shocking death at the age of 16. “I don’t have words or any thoughts,” Marcy Posey Gatterman wrote via Facebook in May 2022, alongside a photo of Posey at her prom. “A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever.”

At the time, the Whatcom County Medical Examiner told Us Weekly that an investigation into the girl’s death was currently ongoing. No cause of death was announced amid the tragic news.

Scroll down to see what the stars of Toddlers & Tiaras have been doing since the series came to an end:

