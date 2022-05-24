Clapping back. Ant Anstead wasn’t having it when a social media commenter accused him of trying to keep his son Hudson away from Christina Hall (née Haack).

The former Wheeler Dealers host, 43, responded to an Instagram comment on his post from Sunday, May 22, after one follower wrote, “Don’t take Hudson away from his Mum you will never forgive yourself Ant.”

The Discovery+ personality replied, “Huh? Who told you that? That’s the LAST thing I want!”

Anstead shares Hudson, 2, with the Flip or Flop alum, 38, whom he wed in December 2018. The duo announced their split in September 2020 and finalized their divorce nine months later.

In April, the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host filed an emergency petition for sole custody of Hudson, claiming that Hall used Hudson in “paid advertisements to sell products” while he was staying with her in March. A judge denied the petition, however, and the former spouses are due back in court later this year.

After Anstead’s court filing, the Christina on the Coast star defended herself in a statement to Us Weekly. “What Ant is doing deeply saddens me,” she said in April. “If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested. I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them.”

Earlier this month, a judge ordered the duo to attend a session with a mediator to address their custody dispute. According to documents obtained by Us, the pair’s mediation is scheduled for June 15 before they head back to court on June 28.

“Christina really tried to work it out with Ant privately,” a source exclusively told Us in May, adding that Hall felt “blindsided” by her ex’s emergency petition. “She was trying to keep things private and make sure they were sticking to the agreement that they agreed upon. She was being flexible with him but things got worse.”

An insider close to Anstead, however, claimed that the interior designer tried to change the established visitation scheduled for Hudson “out of the blue” before the mechanic took legal action.

“This was conveniently timed with her new show filming in Tennessee,” the insider added. “Christina spent the days leading up to the filing attempting to bind Ant to an NDA rather than agree to what’s best for Hudson. She was not blindsided.”

Us confirmed in January that the Wellness Remodel author married real estate agent Joshua Hall. Along with Hudson, she shares daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. Anstead, for his part, shares daughter Amelie, 18, and son Archie, 15, with ex-wife Louise Anstead.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!