Birthday boy! Christina Hall (née Haack) and ex-husband Ant Anstead gushed over their son, Hudson, on his 3rd birthday, despite their ongoing custody battle.

“Happy Big 3️⃣ Hudson!!” the Flip or Flop alum, 39, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, September 6, describing her younger son as “SO smart, cute and sweet.” (Hall is also the mother of daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 7, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.)

She continued: “Hudson is super witty and knows how to be sarcastic and tell jokes. He impresses everyone with the way he communicates. I love our laughs and cuddles. He lights up our home and lives. We’ve been celebrating all week but can’t wait to make him feel extra special today. 🎂🎉💕”

The Christina on the Coast alum welcomed Hudson with Anstead, 43, in September 2019, nearly one year after the couple tied the knot. The England native also shared a sweet post in honor of the little one’s big day, gushing that the past three years have “flown by!”

“Hudzo it’s been an absolute privilege to have a front row seat to witness the overflowing joy and personality you are!” Anstead wrote on Tuesday, alongside several photos of him and his son from the past year. “You are a very special boy! We have built a very close bond between us, and I love how connected we are. Everyone who gets near you feels your love, cheekiness, humour, playful energy and total and utter pure JOY. You wear your heart on your sleeve. I know exactly what you are saying without saying a word!”

The Wheeler Dealers host concluded his post by adding that it is “an absolute privilege to be your daddo. Hudzo you SPARKLE. I love you Hudzo! Happy birthday.”

Haack and Anstead called it quits in September 2020 after less than two years of marriage. “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

Us Weekly confirmed in June 2021 that the former couple’s divorce was finalized. However, the duo’s drama didn’t end there.

Earlier this year, Us confirmed that the British TV host filed for full custody of Hudson, alleging that his ex-wife had spent “nine full days each month” with their son over the past 20 months. Though his petition was rejected the same day that it was filed, Hall claimed that her ex-husband was “trying to smear my good name and tarnish my image” with his claims about her parenting.

In July, a source told Us that the pair were doing their best to keep the peace ahead of their next custody hearing. “Christina and Ant are coparenting as best as they can ahead of their upcoming hearing,” the insider exclusively revealed. “They both have a busy summer schedule and are making it work, splitting time with Hudson.”

Both Hall and Anstead have moved on since their split. The HGTV personality married Joshua Hall earlier this year, recently hosting a second wedding ceremony, while Anstead began dating Renée Zellweger in June 2021.

Keep scrolling to see more photos from Hudson’s birthday celebrations: