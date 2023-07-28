Cancel OK
Renée Zellweger has bonded with Ant Anstead’s three kids during their romance.

“Renée gets along really well with Ant’s children and they spend a lot of quality time together,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, adding that Zellweger, 54, is particularly close with Anstead’s daughter Amelie, 19, whom he shares with ex-wife Louise Anstead along with son Archie, 16.

The insider continued: “Despite being in the public eye, Renée and Ant love just hanging out at home with the kids, watching movies and making dinner together. They enjoy a very low-key lifestyle.”

The couple were first linked in June 2021, the same month that Ant, 44, finalized his rocky split from Christina Hall (née Haack). The exes — who share son Hudson, 3 — announced nine months prior that they were separating after nearly two years of marriage. (Christina, 40, has since moved on with husband Joshua Hall, whom she wed in April 2022.)

Ant met Zellweger while filming an episode of his Discovery+ series, Celebrity IOU Joyride, which aired in August 2021. After sparking a romance, the pair packed on the PDA during a number of outings before attending their first event together in August 2021 — a Radford Motors gala at the Lyon Air Museum in Santa Ana, California.

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead. MediaPunch/Shutterstock; Arlene Richie/Shutterstock

Over the course of their relationship, Ant has gushed about Zellweger on several occasions. In April 2022, he wished her a happy birthday via his Instagram Story. “Happy birthday to this beautiful lady! Ren you are PURE CLASS! I know how lucky I am,” he wrote alongside a selfie of the pair.

One month later, a source told Us that Zellweger was getting closer with Ant’s son Hudson amid his custody battle with Christina. (The former spouses settled the custody dispute in November 2022, agreeing to continue sharing joint legal and physical custody.)

“[Renée’s] really bonded with [Hudson], and Ant loves how doting and caring she is with his kids when they’re all together,” the insider said in May 2022. The source added that Ant and Zellweger’s relationship was “deliberately uncomplicated” and “totally down to earth.”

Ant Anstead, Renee Zellweger, Archie Anstead and Amelie Anstead. Courtesy of Ant Anstead/Instagram

The lovebirds celebrated their two-year anniversary in April, with Ant sharing an Instagram video of some of their happy memories to commemorate the occasion.

“Two years of magic 💫💫x,” he captioned the post.

That same month, a source told Us that Ant and Zellweger were thinking about their future together. “They both want to settle down and create a home together,” the insider shared. “Renée loves how romantic, open and honest he is. She does say that it took her a while to find love again, but it was well worth the wait. She’s still giddy in love. He literally swept her off her feet.”

