Their special day! Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger went all out while celebrating their 2-year anniversary.

“Renée and Ant are happy to have found each other and it shows,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, noting that the couple enjoyed “a hike” and “a romantic dinner” over the weekend.

According to the insider, Anstead, 44, and Zellweger, 53, are looking forward to their future together. “They both want to settle down and create a home together,” the source adds. “Renée loves how romantic, open and honest he is. She does say that it took her a while to find love again, but it was well worth the wait. She’s still giddy in love. He literally swept her off her feet.”

The Wheelers and Dealers alum previously took to social media to share a sweet message in honor of the relationship milestone. “Two years of magic 💫💫 x,” he captioned photos via Instagram on Sunday, April 23, which included a snap of the pair packing on the PDA.

Anstead and the Academy Award winner sparked romance rumors after they met on the set of Celebrity IOU: Joyride. The Discovery+ series debuted in August 2021, one month after the duo were photographed together on a balcony in the HGTV star’s California home.

The romance came shortly after the U.K. native finalized his divorce from Christina Hall (née Haack). The exes got married in December 2018 and revealed three months later that they were expecting their first child together.

One year after welcoming son Hudson, the Flip or Flop alum, 39, announced she and Anstead called it quits.

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” she wrote via Instagram in September 2021. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

News broke that Christina quietly married husband Joshua Hall in April 2022, less than one year after her divorce was finalized. Anstead and Christina made headlines again when he filed for full custody of Hudson last year.

In legal paperwork obtained by Us, the car builder claimed his ex-wife was exploiting their son on social media, which she denied. The exes reached a legal agreement in November 2022 and ultimately settled their custody battle.

Anstead has since remained focused on raising his son with Zellweger by his side. A second source previously told Us that the actress was building her own special bond with Hudson amid the drama.

“Renée gets on so great with Hudson,” the insider shared in May 2022. “She’s really bonded with him, and Ant loves how doting and caring she is with his kids when they’re all together.”

For more details on Anstead and Zellweger’s romance, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly — on newsstands now.