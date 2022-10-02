Speaking her piece. Christina Hall (née Haack) has come to an agreement with ex-husband Ant Anstead amid their contentious custody battle over son Hudson — but not without giving her side of the story.

“I am mentally exhausted over the recent false accusations against me,” the Christina on the Coast star, 39, shared via Instagram on Sunday, October 2, alongside a selfie. “Hudson’s father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information. This has had great impact on me and my household. Because of this, I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself.”

The Nashville resident — who is also mom of Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa — added: “I have always been fine not having Hudson appear on public platforms and have made that clear. My only reason for wanting him to appear on my shows, has always been to participate in the fun activities/outings with our family/siblings.”

Hall further accused Anstead, 43, of “using Instagram to rate the kind of parent I am, since that is the only access he has to my personal life. … This is unnecessary pressure for a platform that is supposed to be used to share moments chosen, rather than a judgement tool … especially since this is a very small fraction of my personal life as the rest is kept between me and my family.”

Ultimately, the Flip or Flop alum stated, “Hudson will be just fine without having his presence displayed on a public forum,” and concluded the caption with a shout-out to all of her supporters.

“Thank you to all the people who can see beyond the nonsense being thrown at me,” she added. “I am and will ALWAYS remain a protective mother. ❤️.”

Hall’s comments come on the heels of the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host’s claims that their 3-year-old son is being “exploited” by Hall. The two also spent 12-hours in mediation in regard to custody over Hudson, but did not reach a conclusion.

“The risks for a child working on a television production set (even if that ‘set’ is Christina’s home) are innumerable and well documented,” Ant — who also shares daughter Amelie, 18, and son Archie, 15, with ex-wife Louise Anstead) — declared in court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday, September 27. “Putting aside the obvious pressures of working within a TV production environment, children involved in television production often have lingering issues that affect their welfare, worldview, and self-image, leaving them diminished and dependent upon the perceived approval of others for their self-worth.”

The England native stirred up even more controversy by bringing up the death of Kailia Posey, the Toddlers & Tiaras alum who died by suicide in May, in the court paperwork.

“One of my many fears of Hudson being forced to film reality TV is the possibility that public ridicule over seemingly benign content becomes insurmountably humiliating,” the legal documents read. “I urge the courts to review the recent and tragic case of Kailia Posey and a defining embarrassing meme.”

​Hall, for her part, initially responded to these claims via a filing later that day and obtained by Us.

“The allegation that I am ‘exploiting’ our son is truly offensive and simply untrue. After seeing what Ant has written in his Supplemental Declaration it is clear that his motivation is not Hudson’s best interest,” the California native said. She added: “I have never exploited our son Hudson. He appeared in a few of my own Instagram ads that each took less than 5 minutes to film. I have all the footage and they were all fun activities that he enjoyed doing, such as a playing with toys or making cookies. These were organic moments in Hudson’s eyes. Nothing was forced and they were filmed with a cell phone, not a production team.”

Christina and Ant divorced in June 2021 after nearly three years of marriage.

In April, the father of three filed for full custody of Hudson, claiming that their son was in an unsafe environment when he was with Christina, among other claims.

“What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested,” Christina told Us in a statement at the time.