Showing her support! Renée Zellweger was by Ant Anstead‘s side as he won against a championship soccer game — and the actress offered her boyfriend a celebratory kiss.

In photos from the game on Sunday, July 17, Zellweger, 53, watched Anstead, 43, play before his team scored the winning goal. Following the big accomplishment, the couple packed on the PDA on the field.

During halftime, the Bridget Jones’ Diary star bonded with Anstead’s daughter Amelie, 18, and son Archie, 15. The reality star, who shares his older children with ex-wife Louise Anstead, is also the father of son Hudson, 2, with ex-wife Christina Hall (née Haack).

Ant and Zellweger sparked romance rumors after they met on the set of Celebrity IOU: Joyride. The Discovery+ series debuted in August 2021, one month after the pair were photographed together on a balcony in Ant’s California home.

The romance came shortly after the U.K. native finalized his divorce from Hall, 39. The exes got married in December 2018 and revealed three months later that they were expecting their first child together.

One year after their son’s arrival, the Flip or Flop alum announced she and Ant called it quits. “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” she wrote via Instagram in September 2021. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

Ant and Hall made headlines once again earlier this year when he requested full custody of Hudson. According to the expert mechanic’s April court filing, his ex-wife allegedly spent less than 10 days a month with their child for nearly two years.

The HGTV personality, for her part, denied Ant’s accusations, telling Us Weekly in a statement, “What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested.”

A judge has since denied Ant’s request due to “insufficient showing” of evidence. A hearing is scheduled for September. “Christina and Ant are coparenting as best as they can ahead of their upcoming hearing,” an insider exclusively told Us earlier this month. “They both have a busy summer schedule and are making it work, splitting time with Hudson.”

Another source told Us that Zellweger is building her own special bond with Hudson amid the drama. “Renée gets on so great with Hudson,” the insider shared in May. “She’s really bonded with him, and Ant loves how doting and caring she is with his kids when they’re all together.”

Earlier this month, Ant gushed about his son’s special gift to his girlfriend. “He ‘made this for NayNay,'” he wrote alongside an Instagram Story of a kid’s drawing on July 14.

Scroll down for photos from Zellweger and Ant’s outing: