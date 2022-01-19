Taking their time! Ant Anstead couldn’t be happier in his relationship with Renée Zellweger — but the pair haven’t thought about marriage yet.

“Oh, absolutely not,” the 42-year-old U.K. native told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, January 18, about whether he’s ready to take the next step. “I mean … what’s the rush?”

Anstead confessed that he also hasn’t considered welcoming more kids in the future. He shares Amelie, 18, and Archie, 15, with ex-wife Louise Anstead, to whom he was married from 2005 to 2017, and Hudson, 2, with Christina Haack. Us confirmed in July 2021 that the Wheeler Dealers host and the HGTV star, 38, finalized their divorce following their September 2020 split.

The Celebrity IOU: Joyride personality and the Christina on the Coast star called it quits less than two years after tying the knot, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. While Haack moved on with fiancé Joshua Hall, Ant sparked a romance with the 52-year-old Judy actress in June 2021, attending their first event together as a couple two months later.

“They each feel like they’ve finally met their soulmate,” a source exclusively told Us of the duo in August 2021, noting that the twosome’s relationship was “headed in a positive direction.”

According to the Cops and Robbers author, even his children have noticed how happy Zellweger makes him. “Nobody knows you better than your children. … They’re my kids. They’re part of my DNA,” he gushed to Us on Tuesday. “You can’t fake it with your kids.”

The For the Love of Cars presenter referred to his eldest children as his “best friends,” telling Us that there was “no topic” he felt uncomfortable discussing with the teens. Despite his busy schedule — and with Amelie and Archie mainly living across the pond — Ant is proud of his ability to be “a present parent” to his kids.

“I like being invested in my children,” he explained, adding that he tries to “lean into the positive side” of coparenting with his former spouses.

Though a trip down the aisle might not be in the near future, things have definitely heated up between Ant and Zellweger. In October 2021, Us confirmed that the Chicago actress listed her Los Angeles home, sparking rumors that she was planning to move in with her beau. However, a source denied at the time that the couple were settling down together.

His blossoming romance isn’t the only thing Ant has to look forward to this year. He also hinted at having “some really exciting projects” on the way, including his upcoming Discovery+ series Radford Returns.

“The show chronicles, you know, our small team [as we’re] building, designing and launching a supercar, which is hard,” he told Us on Tuesday. “And at the same, we are setting up a startup business. So we have all the normal startup business problems, and of course, we all have our own lives to deal with as well. … It’s real, it’s about, you know, a group of people that got together and launched a business. And we did it in the middle of a pandemic.”

Radford Returns premieres on Discovery+ Saturday, January 22.

With reporting by Diana Cooper