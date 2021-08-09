A big step! Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger attended their first event together on Saturday, August 7, putting their romance on public display.

The Oscar winner, 52, accompanied the former Wheeler Dealers host, 42, at a Radford Motors gala at the Lyon Air Museum in Santa Ana, California. The pair were captured in multiple photos shared on other guests’ Instagram Stories.

Anstead wore a black-and-white tuxedo to the event, while the Judy star stunned in a flowy black gown and matching black pumps.

The pair first started dating in June after meeting on the upcoming Discovery+ series, Celebrity IOU: Joyride. Since then, they have been spotted multiple times showing off PDA at his home in Laguna Beach, California, and on the beach.

Anstead’s relationship with Zellweger came nine months after his divorce from Christina Haack. The pair, who announced their split in September 2020 after nearly two years of marriage, share 23-month-old son Hudson. Anstead also shares daughter Amelie and son Archie with his first wife, Louise Anstead.

Before their marriage, Haack, 38, was married to Tarek El Moussa — who was also at Saturday’s event with fiancée Heather Rae Young. During the party, El Moussa, 39, even shared a video of Anstead giving a speech via his Instagram Story.

The Flip or Flop hosts share children Taylor, 10, Brayden, 5, and have maintained a positive coparenting relationship since their divorce in 2018.

Anstead, for his part, was glowing during the evening alongside his new girlfriend, whom he is quickly getting closer with.

“Renée is already moving things into Ant’s house. He adores her and makes her feel safe,” an insider told Us Weekly exclusively last month. “Renée has met his youngest and [he] loves her too. Renée is so great with kids and it warms Ant’s heart to see her be so good with [him].”

A separate source noted that the former For the Love of Cars host is “excited about life” as his relationship with the actress heats up.

“Part of it can be because he’s dating Renée, but he definitely was excited about doing this project and he seems excited to do all the various projects he’s working on,” the insider shared. “You can tell he’s in a good spot in his life — he’s super happy. He seems like he’s on fire. He’s where he wants to be and is making things happen.”