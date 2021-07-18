A passionate kiss on the beach! Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead continued to publicly display their affection for each other on a day at the shore.

The two were spotted on a romantic sunset walk near the former Wheeler Dealers host’s Laguna Beach, California, home on Saturday, July 17. They brought along Anstead’s 22-month-old son, Hudson, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Haack.

Anstead, 42, is also the father of daughter Amelie, 17, and son Archie, 14, with ex-wife Louise Anstead.

When they weren’t playing with the toddler or watching the sunset, Zellweger, 52, passionately kissed her new beau. They wrapped their arms around each other and shared kisses in addition to tossing around an orange ball with Anstead’s son.

Previously, the For the Love of Cars presenter subtly revealed that his new love had met his youngest son in early July. In an Instagram video from 4th of July weekend of a musical street performance, he panned the camera around the block to show the interested audience, which included Zellweger, who was sporting a baseball cap and holding Hudson in her arms.

The newest kissing pics come just a week after the Oscar winner and the British TV personality’s last PDA session where they were spotted locking lips in a hardware store parking lot.

The two met while filming an episode of Discovery+’s Celebrity IOU Joyride last month. Anstead and cohost Cristy Lee help stars transform their loved ones’ cars on the show. It’s a spinoff of HGTV’s Celebrity IOU, in which hosts Drew and Jonathan Scott assist celebrities with home makeovers for their friends and family.

“He’s excited about life and excited in general,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in early July. “Part of it can be because he’s dating Renée, but he definitely was excited about doing this project and he seems excited to do all the various projects he’s working on.”

Anstead finalized his divorce from Haack, 38, on June 21, nine months after they announced their split. The Flip or Flop star married the car enthusiast in December 2018 and gave birth to Hudson in September 2019. A year later, they confirmed their breakup and officially filed for divorce in November 2020.

Haack has also moved on. She and realtor Joshua Hall made their relationship Instagram official in July 2021.

The Judy star, meanwhile, has only been married once to country star Kenny Chesney. The two married three months after meeting in 2005 and filed for divorce after four months of marriage. Zellweger’s longest public relationship was with musician Doyle Bramhall II, her former University of Texas classmate, whom she dated from 2012 to 2019.

Keep scrolling below to see photos of Anstead and Zellweger’s beach PDA: