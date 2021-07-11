Fiery romance! Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead were spotted kissing public as they bought firewood in Laguna Beach, California.

The two were photographed as they were heading to the hardware store on Thursday, July 8, but that didn’t stop them from showing affection. When they weren’t kissing, they walked with their arms wrapped around each other.

Zellweger, 52, wore dark leggings with a light grey henley shirt as well as coral sneakers and a matching hat for the firewood run while Anstead, 42, kept cool in dark shorts and a grey t-shirt with flip-flops.

The new couple’s outing came just a few days after they were caught smooching on their romantic bike ride in Laguna Beach.

The Oscar winner and Wheeler and Dealers alum were first linked in June — the same month that he finalized his divorce from Christina Haack. Anstead and the Flip or Flop star, 38, announced their split in September 2020 after less than two years of marriage. They share son Hudson, 22 months.

The father of three (he shares Amelie, 17, and Archie, 14, with ex-wife Louise Anstead) met Zellweger last month on the set of Anstead’s upcoming Discovery+ show, Celebrity IOU Joyride, multiple outlets reported.

The two were first spotted at Anstead’s beachfront home in Orange County. The Judy star was clearly drinking out of her beau’s “Home is where dad is” coffee mug and looked very relaxed with a messy bun.

Anstead is doing very well, an insider said earlier this month. “He’s excited about life and excited in general,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “Part of it can be because he’s dating Renée, but he definitely was excited about doing this project and he seems excited to do all the various projects he’s working on.”

It’s obvious that Anstead is “in a good spot in his life — he’s super happy,” the insider added. “He seems like he’s on fire. He’s where he wants to be and is making things happen.”

At the time of the initial split announcement in September 2020, the Brit made it clear that he didn’t choose divorce. “I have remained silent while holding on to hope,” Ant wrote via Instagram at the time. “I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness.”

He was first to go public with a new relationship. Haack debuted her new romance with realtor Joshua Hall earlier this month.

Scroll down for photos of Zellweger and Anstead’s parking lot PDA: