The past year was full of shockers, especially when it came to celebrities and their love lives.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker kicked off 2021 by sparking dating speculation with a trip to Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home.

“Kourtney and Travis are officially a couple,” an insider told Us Weekly in January. “They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple months. Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while.”

The pair’s relationship progressed quickly, with the couple sharing plenty of PDA via social media and taking family-friendly trips with their children. The Poosh founder shares Mason (born December 2009), Penelope (born July 2012) and Reign (born December 2014) with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, whom she dated on and off from 2006 to 2015.

The Blink-182 drummer, for his part, shares son Landon (born October 2003) and Alabama (born December 2005) with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya (born March 1999), who is Moakler’s daughter with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

Barker and Kardashian got engaged in October during a visit to the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel in Santa Barbara, California. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum announced the news via Instagram with a series of romantic photos.

“Both Travis and Kourtney are on cloud nine,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “The Kardashians, Jenners and Travis’ family are so happy for the two of them.”

Another Kardashian sister generated her fair share of headlines this year: Kim, who filed for divorce from Kanye West in February after six years of marriage. Eight months later, the KKW Beauty mogul shocked fans when she was photographed with Pete Davidson after connecting on the set of Saturday Night Live.

Less than three weeks after the duo were first spotted together, they confirmed their relationship when they held hands in Palm Springs.

“Kim lights up when she’s around Pete,” an insider told Us in November. “Their chemistry is off the charts and getting stronger each passing day.”

Later that month, the new couple celebrated the SNL star’s 28th birthday with Kim’s mom and rapper Flavor Flav.

“Kim and Pete are getting serious. Things have definitely escalated quickly but in a healthy, fun way,” a source told Us the following month. “Right now, they are just enjoying their time together and seeing where things go.”

Keep scrolling for a look back at the most surprising celebrity hookups of 2021: