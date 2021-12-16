Supportive friend! Amid Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s recent romance, Flavor Flav opened up about what it was really like to party with the new couple.

“When it comes down to Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian, first of all, to me, that is family, you know what I’m saying,” the rapper, 62, told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, December 15, of his experience celebrating the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star’s birthday alongside the 41-year-old Skims mogul. “And the whole night, I was so honored to be in their presence. One thing that I could say is Pete Davidson loves himself some Flavor Flav. Everything he does is, ‘Flavor Flav this, Flavor Flav that, Flavor Flav this, Flavor Flav that.’ So Kim said, ‘OK, well, for your birthday, you are going to have Flavor Flav.’ She sent for me and that’s how I ended up there.”

The Flavor of Love alum continued: “I was the birthday gift, and check this out, being that that man had so much love for me, I did something for the first time ever in my life. I took my clock from around my neck and I gave it to him, and I never gave a clock to nobody. Yes, I gave Pete Davidson my clock, man, and also I gave him a book. I signed a book and everything and he said, ‘Flav, I want you to be my adopted father.’”

While the “Fight the Power” musician noted that “only them two know” their relationship best, he expressed his gratitude to join their circle.

“They just invited me into the circle, but I really don’t know the full [story],” he recalled to the outlet. “And plus, besides, that’s Kim and Pete, man. I would rather them tell about their situation than me. But I’m grateful to them that they gave me the opportunity to be the first to publicize the picture with both of them together.”

After the King of Staten Island star and the KKW Beauty entrepreneur connected during her SNL hosting debut in October, the pair sparked dating speculation one month later. In November, the pair made headlines after they celebrated the New York native’s birthday with the “Harder Than You Think” performer and Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner — all wearing matching pajamas.

“FLAVOR FLAV::: celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson’s birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner 🥳🎂🎊👑⏰,” Flav captioned a November 17 Instagram post. “Pete,,, I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for,,, it lookz real good on you,,,, happy birthday,,,, #petedavidson #flavorflav #fatherandson #adopted #kimkardashian #krisjenner #happybirthday #happybirthdayson #YEEAAAHHHHBOOYYYEEEE.”

While the pair have yet to publicly confirm their romance, a source previously told Us Weekly that their newfound bond has helped her relax amid her divorce from estranged husband Kanye West. (Kardashian and West announced their split in February though the “Heartless” rapper, 44, has continually asserted he’s hopeful for a reconciliation.)

“The past few years of Kim’s life have been super intense a lot of the time, so this is a real positive transition for her,” an insider told Us in November. “She’s learning to move past day-to-day stresses and focus on the fun and sexy things.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum — who shares North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with West — have already gotten the stamp of approval from other celebrity friends about their relationship.

“I think we all were [surprised],” Kenan Thompson, who costars with Davidson on SNL, exclusively told Us at the People’s Choice Awards on December 7. “It kind of came out of left field, but I don’t know. It’s nice to see love if it can last. If they’re happy, I’m happy. I don’t really know their business like that, but I know they’re two both seemingly great individuals. Like, I know Pete a lot more. That’s my little bro, so, as long as he’s good, I’m good.”