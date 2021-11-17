Meeting the momager! Pete Davidson rang in his birthday with rumored flame Kim Kardashian — and her mother, Kris Jenner.

The Saturday Night Live star turned 28 on Tuesday, November 16, celebrating the big day alongside Kardashian, 42, Jenner, 66, and Flavor Flav, who shared photos from the hangout the following day.

“FLAVOR FLAV::: celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson’s birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner 🥳🎂🎊👑⏰,” the rapper, 62, captioned an Instagram post on Wednesday, November 17. “Pete,,, I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for,,, it lookz real good on you,,,, happy birthday,,,, #petedavidson #flavorflav #fatherandson #adopted #kimkardashian #krisjenner #happybirthday #happybirthdayson #YEEAAAHHHHBOOYYYEEEE.”

In one of the snaps, Jenner appeared to be wearing a pair of plaid pajamas, which she accessorized with stylish white sunglasses. Davidson sat on the couch beside the producer and wore the same checkered top, while Kardashian donned the matching bottoms.

It’s unclear who else attended the party or where it occurred, but the decor in the photos is similar to that in Jenner’s Palm Springs, California, home.

Davidson and the Skims CEO sparked romance rumors in late October after spending time together on the set of SNL when Kardashian hosted earlier that month. They’ve been spotted on multiple outings in both California and New York City — but have yet to address their status.

The King of Staten Island actor previously played coy about the headlines during his November 8 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

“I’ve been wanting to talk about this,” he teased. “There’s a lot of people I walk by, people are, like, whispering and making eyes at me. But it is true. I do have a show on Tubi coming out. The Tubi. A lot of people are shocked that I could get on a show like Tubi, but it’s a real thing.”

As rumors continue to swirl about where the pair stand, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Kardashian is “falling for” the comedian, who “makes her laugh” and “feel good.”

The makeup mogul is “excited to see what happens” and so are her friends, the insider added, telling Us, “[They’re] eager for Kim to have fun and be free.”

Kardashian was previously married to Kanye West for nearly seven years before she filed for divorce in February. The estranged pair share children North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

The Yeezy designer, 44, recently claimed in a two-part “Drink Champs” interview that he wants to reconcile with his estranged wife for the sake of their kids.

“At the end of the day, I ain’t got the paperwork yet,” he said on Friday, November 12. “So I’m [going to] come on this joint and try to save my family and keep my family together.”