A reason to celebrate. Ant Anstead shared a sweet tribute to Renée Zellweger to celebrate their second anniversary.

“Two years of magic 💫💫 x,” he captioned photos via Instagram on Sunday, April 23. The main snap shows the Wheelers and Dealers alum, 44, and the Academy Award winner, 53, holding hands while enjoying the great outdoors. The pair kissed in another photo while Anstead had his arms wrapped around his girlfriend. A third pic shows them lounging with the actress in the Celebrity Joyride: IOU host’s lap while they kiss.

Prior to getting together with Zellweger, Anstead was married twice. He and Louise Herbert were wed from 2005 to 2017 and share daughter Amelie, 19, and son Archie, 16. Then, he and Christina Hall (née Haack) — who share son Hudson, 3 — were married for less than two years when they announced their split in September 2020. Their divorce was finalized in June 2021, the same month Anstead and the Judy star sparked romance rumors.

The duo have been going strong ever since. In October, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that the lovebirds are “so happy and super excited to be mapping out their long-term future together.”

The have “deliberately downplayed wedding talk even though it’s something they’ve both been leaning toward for a while,” the source added at the time. “They’ve taken their time to do this right, living in separate houses and not rushing into anything. They’re trying not to get too far ahead of themselves and are both extremely private when it comes to their exact arrangements, but friends think an engagement could be very soon.”

Anstead’s coparenting relationship with Hall, 39, isn’t nearly as drama-free. The England native filed for full custody of Hudson last year. He claimed the Flip or Flop alum’s social media posts were exploiting their son, which his ex denied. Hall even temporarily stopped sharing photos of their son.

“I am mentally exhausted over the recent false accusations against me. Hudson’s father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information,” she wrote via Instagram in October 2022. “This has had great impact on me and my household. Because of this, I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself.

However, the exes reached a legal agreement in November 2022, settling their custody battle and canceling their March 2023 trial. According to court docs, the pair will “continue to have joint legal and joint physical custody” and will alternate spending major holidays with Hudson, including Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Another source exclusively told Us that Zellweger was building her own special bond with Hudson amid the drama. “Renée gets on so great with Hudson,” the insider shared in May. “She’s really bonded with him, and Ant loves how doting and caring she is with his kids when they’re all together.”