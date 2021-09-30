Major moment! Ant Anstead rang in his daughter Amelie’s 18th birthday on Wednesday, September 29, writing that her childhood has “flashed by.”

The Wheeler Dealers host, 42, posted throwback photos in an Instagram slideshow, writing, “I CANNOT BELIEVE IT. My little girl is 18! EIGHTEEN today. I remember taking you home from hospital for the first time. We were young. Had no idea what we were doing. As I drove the car away your car seat fell to one side as we forgot to strap it in. Whoops.”

The England native, who also shares sons Archie, 14, and Hudson, 2, with ex-wives Louise Anstead and Christina Haack, respectively, added, “It’s been a privilege to witness the woman you have become. You have been a huge inspiration to me and many others. Your humor, brilliance, talent, energy and above all else kindness is infectious. You always come from a place of kindness. You are my best friend! I love our bond, our connection, our secret handshake and our close relationship, I am one lucky daddo!”

The car builder concluded by calling Amelie by her nickname, “Ammo.” He wrote, “Don’t change. The path you are walking is so admirable and you continue to inspire all those around you! You inspire me. I love you my baby girl and love the lady that you have become. Wished I was half as cool as you!”

The teenager commented on the social media upload: “Love you !! Missing you so so much and I’ll see you soon.”

Ant was married to Louise until 2017, moving on with Haack, 38, from 2018 to 2020. After splitting from the Christina on the Coast star last year, he began dating Renée Zellweger.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly last month that not only has the actress, 52, started moving some of her things into his home, but the Bridget Jones’s Diary star has a close bond with Hudson.

“She’s getting along well with Hudson,” the insider told Us in August. “Renée is very kind and caring. … She’s never had a child so is enjoying playing with him and watching Ant as a father.”

Ant and Haack are currently coparenting the toddler “well,” giving him “as normal of an upbringing as possible,” another source told Us at the time. “They put Hudson first and put any tension that’s between them to the side.”