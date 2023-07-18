Ant Anstead and girlfriend Renée Zellweger were all smiles with the HGTV personality’s older kids over the weekend.

“How it started,” Anstead, 44, wrote via his Instagram on Monday, July 17, alongside a series of photos of himself, Zellweger, 54, and his two older kids: Amelie, 19, and Archie, 16, all dressed up for a formal event. “How it ended 😂.”

The first picture has the family of 4 smiling together in their elegant evening wear. Anstead and Archie both sported a classic black tux with a bowtie. While Zellweger donned a gold glitter off-the-shoulder floor-length dress. Amelie, for her part, rocked a strapless black gown that was bedazzled with jewels on the top of the bodice.

However, the second snap was taken from inside the party as the group celebrated on the dance floor in the blurry selfie. The brood was also joined by several other partygoers in the pic.

In a later post that same day, Anstead showed some love for his two kids — whom he shares with ex-wife Louise Anstead. “These two 🥰 Absolute utter LEGENDS! ❤️,” he penned the slideshow.

In addition to Amelie and Archie, Ant is also the father of son Hudson, 3, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall (née Haack). After finalizing his divorce from Hall, 40, in September 2021, Ant moved on with Zellweger. (Christina, for her part, quietly married now-husband Joshua Hall in April 2022.)

Ant and Zellweger met while on the set of the Discovery+ series Celebrity IOU: Joyride which debuted in August 2021. One month before the premiere, the couple were photographed together on a balcony in Ant’s California home.

In April, Zellweger and Ant celebrated their two-year anniversary. A source told Us Weekly at the time that the pair celebrated the milestone by going on “a hike” and having “a romantic dinner.”

“Renée and Ant are happy to have found each other and it shows,” the insider said at the time. “They both want to settle down and create a home together. Renée loves how romantic, open and honest he is. She does say that it took her a while to find love again, but it was well worth the wait. She’s still giddy in love. He literally swept her off her feet.”

Ant marked the special occasion with a tribute post of his own for the Oscar winner. “Two years of magic 💫💫 x,” he captioned a series of photos via Instagram, which included a snap of the twosome packing on the PDA.