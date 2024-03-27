Selling Sunset‘s Chelsea Lazkani has filed for divorce from Jeff Lazkani.

Chelsea, 31, filed paperwork to end her seven-year marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences,” Us Weekly can confirm. The reality star, who shares kids Maddox, 5, and Melia, 3, with Jeff, 41, did not cite an exact date of separation.

In the paperwork, Chelsea requested joint physical and legal custody for their kids. She also asked for spousal support but didn’t request for the court to terminate Jeff’s ability to ask for alimony. There was no mention of a prenup in the divorce documents.

Chelsea met Jeff on Tinder in 2015 after she initially moved to Los Angeles. She previously admitted that she didn’t initially plan to move to California but she stayed for Jeff.

“We spoke about 15 times before getting together. I don’t want to waste my time and give my energy to somebody if I don’t think it will be worth it,” she told the Daily Mail in May 2022. “I felt like I knew him before we even met and the connection was immediate.”

After two years of dating, the couple got married. They have been featured on the Netflix series after Chelsea joined the cast in season 5. Jeff was the person who helped Chelsea secure a spot on the show after he introduced her to Jason Oppenheim.

“I knew Jason through my husband and I said to him, “What do I have to do?’” Chelsea told Vogue in May 2022. “You kind of see how it played out on screen. I wasn’t sure whether I was going to get in or not.”

That same month, Chelsea gushed over Jeff’s support for her career, telling People, “I think having the support of my husband and my family really essentially prepared me to take on this big role and this big opportunity. But for me personally, I saw this as an opportunity to really open doors in an industry that has lacked diversity and where minorities are underrated.”

While the split may come as a surprise to some fans, Chelsea hasn’t shared photos with Jeff in recent months. Her last post appeared to be in June 2023 when she shared a snap of them with an infinity sign as the caption.

News of Chelsea and Jeff’s split comes one week after her former costar Christine Quinn made headlines when her husband, Christian Richard, was arrested for alleged assault. Us confirmed on March 20 that Richard was taken into custody while wearing his bathrobe.

Richard posted a bond of $30,000 and was released later that day after being arrested for alleged assault with a deadly weapon. He was arrested for a second time mere hours after initially being taken into custody.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Daily Mail that he was arrested for violating the restraining order that was obtained one day prior. He has since been released again and filed for a temporary restraining order against Quinn on Tuesday, March 26, according to documents obtained by Us.

In the docs, Richard acknowledged the couple got into a fight but denied throwing a trash bag at his wife. Richard also claimed the bag was not filled with glass, which is what Quinn told police.