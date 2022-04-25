While Ben Affleck’s stint on Raya may have been brief, his time on the dating app made a lot of waves over the years.

The actor’s online activity first made headlines in 2019 when he appeared to confirm a report about using the celebrity dating app to look for love.

“HA, you got me. I’m dating,” he wrote in a statement at the time, before using the attention on his love life to shed light on his work with The Midnight Mission. “But let’s be serious for a moment and talk about something that is actually important. I have been in recovery for over a year and part of that is helping out others. The Midnight Mission is an incredible organization that helps those in need with housing, training, development and recovery.”

Affleck’s rare comment about his personal life came after his split from Lindsay Shookus, whom he dated on and off for two years. He was also briefly linked to Playboy model Shauna Sexton in 2018 following his divorce from Jennifer Garner.

The Oscar winner and the Alias alum were married from 2005 to 2015, finalizing their divorce in 2018. The former spouses share three kids: Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

“The biggest regret of my life is this divorce. Shame is really toxic. There is no positive by-product of shame. It is just a toxic and hideous feeling of low self-esteem,” he told The New York Times in 2020. “It’s not particularly healthy for me to be obsessed with failures, relapses, and hurt myself. I certainly made mistakes. I certainly did things I regret. But you need to compose yourself, learn from it, learn a little more, try to keep going ahead.”

Affleck subsequently dated his Deep Water costar Ana de Armas for nearly one year. While the pair’s split made headlines in January 2021, it wasn’t long before the Argo director was off the market again — reconnecting with former fiancée Jennifer Lopez. The twosome were officially back on in spring 2021, nearly two decades after ending their first engagement. In April 2022, Affleck proposed to Lopez again.

Not long after Bennifer’s reunion, however, the Tender Bar star’s Raya use was in the news again after Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan claimed during season 5 that she matched with the director.

“He may or may not have been texting me,” the real estate agent said during the April 2022 episode, which seemingly filmed in fall 2021. “He may or may not have asked to grab … coffee a few times.”

Affleck’s rep released a statement after the season dropped on Netflix: “Raya has confirmed that he has not been an active member for several years.”

Hernan isn’t the only one who has claimed to match with Affleck on Raya, however. Scroll through for more on Affleck’s time on the dating app: