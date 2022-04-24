Admiring her bling. One day after Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan alleged that she briefly flirted with Ben Affleck via Raya, his fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, couldn’t help but show off her extravagant engagement ring.

“Green lollipop kisses 💚,” the Marry Me star, 52, captioned a Saturday, April 23, Instagram selfie. In the footage, Lopez sucked on a lollipop before panning the camera to her 8.5-carat natural green diamond bauble.

The New York native confirmed earlier this month that Affleck, 49, proposed to her for a second time. (The twosome were previously engaged between 2002 and 2004.)

“Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed,” the “Let’s Get Loud” songstress wrote in her “On the JLo” newsletter on April 12. “I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time.”

She continued: “I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined … just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love.”

The Second Act actress — who shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony — has been giddy over her recent engagement to the Massachusetts native, whom she reconnected with in April 2021 amid her split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. Lopez’s Saturday post came one day after the Emma Leigh & Co. founder, 30, claimed to have chatted with Affleck — pre-Bennifer reunion — on the dating app Raya. (The Tender Bar star has since denied the allegations, with his rep noting in a Friday, April 22, statement that he has not been active on the app for several years.)

“He may or may not have been texting me,” the Oppenheim Group real estate agent claimed during the 5th episode of Selling Sunset’s 5th season, which premiered on Friday. “He may or may not have asked to grab … coffee a few times.”

Hernan noted that the pair never met in person though exchanged a series of “nice” messages and revealed Affleck’s opening pick up line. She told costar Chrishell Stause, “We have the Boston connection. It was very sweet.”

After Hernan’s alleged encounter with the Good Will Hunting actor, she seemingly found a connection with property developer Micah McDonald. The empanada entrepreneur and Micah flirted throughout season 5 before going on a date at his mezcaleria.

Hernan was previously linked to fellow Oppenheim agent Peter Cornell, who also dated Christine Quinn. Though the 33-year-old Juilliard School alum alleged that Cornell cheated on her with Hernan, she has denied the claims. Following her split from the California native, Hernan opened up about her dating status.

“Honestly, I haven’t been dating even though I’m single. I’ve been so busy with work and everything else,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2021. “But I’m sure, of course, me and Chrishell, you know, [now we’re] single together [and] we’ll have some fun girl time.”

