Did they connect? Emma Hernan made headlines during season 5 of Selling Sunset when she alleged that Ben Affleck tried to slide into her DMs — which he was since addressed.

“Raya has confirmed that he has not been an active member for several years,” a rep for the 49-year-old Argo director told People in a statement on Friday, April 22.

The Emma Leigh & Co founder, 30, told costar Chrishell Stause during the 5th episode of Selling Sunset’s 5th season — which dropped on Friday via Netflix — that the pair had exchanged a few sweet messages.

“He may or may not have been texting me,” Emma claimed in the episode. “He may or may not have asked to grab … coffee a few times.”

The 40-year-old All My Children alum — who was dating boss Jason Oppenheim at the time of their filmed conversation — was touring a Hollywood property with Emma before they took a break to gossip about her love life and potential suitors. Chrishell then asked her costar if she used any dating apps, à la Raya, to meet anyone interesting.

“Remember when Ben Affleck went viral because he, like, sent some girl [something],” the Kentucky native pondered before Emma noted that she was one of the recipients of the actor’s DMs. Chrishell added, “You could’ve foiled Bennifer. He was on the hunt.”

While Emma explained that the twosome never met up in person, she called their messages “nice” before revealing the Good Will Hunting star’s opening pickup line to get her attention. She added, “We have the Boston connection. It was very sweet.”

The real estate agent claimed their flirty messages happened shortly before he reconnected with former fiancée Jennifer Lopez in April 2021. The Marry Me star, 52, confirmed earlier this month that the pair had gotten engaged for a second time.

Emma, for her part, has been single since she joined Selling Sunset in season 4. She previously dated Peter Cornell, another Oppenheim Group agent, who was also linked to fellow Netflix personality Christine Quinn. Emma and the How to Be a Boss Bitch author, 33, argued over their mutual dating history throughout season 4 when Christine alleged that Peter cheated on her with the empanada entrepreneur. (Emma has since denied the claims.)

“Honestly, I haven’t been dating even though I’m single. I’ve been so busy with work and everything else,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2021. “But I’m sure, of course, me and Chrishell, you know, [now we’re] single together [and] we’ll have some fun girl time.”

As Emma attempts to find Mr. Right, she showcased her flirty side in Friday’s episodes after making a connection with property developer Micah. She gushed over his charming personality and good looks in several confessionals before accepting his date offer to check out his forthcoming mezcaleria.

“Me and Micah definitely have something special,” the Boston native told Entertainment Tonight on Friday, noting they’ve taken their budding romance slow. “We’re definitely still enjoying each other’s company.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!