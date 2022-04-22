Selling Sunset's Emma Claims Ben Affleck DMed Her on Raya, Asked Her Out

What might have been! Emma Hernan claimed she nearly made a love connection with Ben Affleck before he rekindled his romance with Jennifer Lopez.

“He may or may not have been texting me,” the real estate agent, 30, said of the Oscar winner, 49, during the fifth episode of Selling Sunset season 5. “He may or may not have asked to grab … coffee a few times.”

Emma recounted her alleged exchange with the Argo director during a discussion with Chrishell Stause, who asked her if she’d ever tried the celebrity dating app Raya. “Remember when Ben Affleck went viral because he, like, sent some girl [something],” the former soap star, 40, asked her colleague.

The model replied that she did remember, because she was allegedly one of the people that the Justice League actor had been messaging. Despite their online exchanges, however, Emma noted that they never met in person.

“You could’ve foiled Bennifer,” Chrishell replied. “He was on the hunt.”

Emma went on to say that Affleck’s “opening pickup line” was about their shared home state of Massachusetts. “We have the Boston connection,” she explained. “It was very sweet.”

According to Emma, the exchange happened “right before” Affleck rekindled his romance with Lopez, 52, in April 2021. Earlier this month, the Hustlers actress confirmed that she and the Deep Water star are engaged for the second time. The duo were originally set to wed in September 2003, but they called off the wedding and split four months later.

“I don’t think anybody was more surprised than us,” the “Get Right” songstress told Ellen DeGeneres in February of the couple’s reunion. “You never could imagine something like that could happen. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Emma, for her part, is currently single, but her past relationships have been a major source of drama on Selling Sunset. During season 4, Christine Quinn alleged that her ex Peter Cornell cheated on her with Emma. The How to Be a Boss Bitch author, 33, also claimed that she had been engaged to Peter, 45, at the time.

“He knew it was gonna be touched on,” the Emma-Leigh & Co founder told Us Weekly of the drama in December 2021. “[But not] to the level that it went. He kind of heard rumblings of what was going on as we were filming, like, stuff that was mentioned, and he was just eye-rolling.”

The business owner went on to allege that Peter and Christine were actually never engaged, despite the Texas native’s claims to the contrary.

“They were never engaged, he made that very clear,” Emma explained. “He was laughing when it was mentioned, and everyone knows that. It’s not even negotiable because there’s literally zero percent chance.”

Season 5 of Selling Sunset is now streaming on Netflix.

