Friendly exes? Three months after Selling Sunset season 4 detailed Emma Hernan and Peter Cornell‘s complicated past with Christine Quinn, a lunch date outside the office is sparking new questions.

Hernan, 30, and Cornell, 45, who were previously engaged, were seen grabbing lunch together on Thursday, February 24, according to photos obtained by E! News. In the pics, the former couple went for a casual look while taking a break from work.

Shortly after the outing, a source exclusively told Us Weekly, however, that the pair are “not dating” and have remained friends since their split. The insider noted that Hernan was “loving” single life amid working in real estate and her food business.

The connection between the Oppenheim Group employees was a major topic of conversation during season 4 of Selling Sunset. After Hernan returned to the real estate office, Quinn, 33, alleged that they dated the same person.

The Emma Leigh & Co. founder, for her part, claimed that her coworker left details out, explaining on the Netflix series, “I found out about [Christine] the day that I met her. It was not pleasant. I was leaving the gym with who I thought was my boyfriend and she pulled up with her friend and was like ‘Who the f–k’ is this?’ and started screaming, ‘This is my boyfriend.’”

After Us confirmed that the reality stars both dated Cornell, Hernan revealed how her ex reacted when he learned he was mentioned on the show.

“He knew it was gonna be touched on. [But not] to the level that it went. He kind of heard rumblings of what was going on as we were filming, like, stuff that was mentioned, and he was just eye-rolling,” she exclusively told Us in December 2021.

At the time, the newcomer alleged that Quinn was lying about being engaged to Cornell, adding, “They were never engaged, he made that very clear. He was laughing when it was mentioned, and everyone knows that. It’s not even negotiable because there’s literally zero percent chance.”

Quinn, for her part, called out claims that she wasn’t being honest about her dating history.

“I just hated that everyone thought that they knew me and thought that they knew the story. There’s so much that goes on behind closed doors with relationships,” the real estate agent said on E!’s Daily Pop that same month. “I don’t really tell people about things, and it was a relationship that was really difficult at the time and really toxic so I never told anyone.”

She added: “And it was something that I was embarrassed of and it didn’t mean anything to me, so that’s why it was something that I just didn’t really want to talk about and really want to address.”

Since the split, the How to Be a Boss Bitch author married Christian Richard in 2019 and they welcomed their son in May 2020. Meanwhile, Hernan hinted that a reconciliation was possible when it came to her romance with Cornell.

“We made the decision to go our separate ways for numerous reasons. Obviously in life, I feel like you can never say never, but right now at this point, I’m potentially dating other people,” she told Us in December. “I don’t know what he’s doing, but I do think he ideally would like to end up with me and he makes that very clear. But right now, our friendship is fine.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!