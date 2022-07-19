Don’t make assumptions. Chrishell Stause was recently spotted wearing what appeared to be a large diamond ring on her left hand, stirring up engagement rumors amid the Selling Sunset star’s romance with G Flip.

“They are in fact not engaged,” Stause’s rep told Us Weekly on Monday, July 18, adding that the jewelry “is just a ring and nothing else.”

The realtor, 40, was spotted rocking the sparkler on her left hand during her surprise birthday dinner at Catch Steak in Los Angeles, organized by Selling Sunset costar Emma Hernan and ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim.

“I have the BEST friends,” she captioned a carousel of photos and videos via Instagram on Sunday, July 17. “So my actual bday is Thursday July 21st, & thought I was just going to dinner with @emmahernan. Bday elves Emma & @jasonoppenheim coordinated the absolute BEST early bday surprise!”

The Days of Our Lives alum wore a bejeweled crown in one clip that clearly shows a rock on her perfectly manicured left hand. However, much like the headpiece, it’s just a fun accessory.

Stause continued in her post, “I love you all SO much!! Had an absolute blast — my 1st ever surprise bday party! My lil emo cancer heart is soooo grateful for the best friends a girl could have.”

Oppenheim, 45 — who dated Stause from July to December 2021 — commented on the birthday girl’s post. “We ❤️ you Chrishell! So much fun! Can you Uber me some Advil and Pedialyte tho,” he joked.

The coworkers split in December due to their family planning differences, but the two have worked past the awkwardness of their breakup. “Chrishell and I started off close friends before we were together, and we’re back, we’re in a great place,” Oppenheim told E! News on Sunday, July 17. “I think we’re both really happy right now, and we get along really well.”

Stause’s ex is supportive of her new relationship with G Flip, 27. The Australian rapper was seen in a group hug with the exes at the MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted in June.

G Flip and the Under Construction author were revealed to be dating in May during Netflix’s Selling Sunset season 5 reunion. “[I’ve been] spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me,” Stause said, adding that G Flip is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns.

Oppenheim immediately voiced his support. “They seem like a badass, for one,” the Oppenheim Group boss said at the time. “And two, the smile that’s been on your face the last couple [of] minutes makes me very happy. So I’m proud of you.”

Though G Flip wasn’t at the July surprise party, they left a sweet comment on Stause’s post. “Happy early bday darling ❤️,” they commented.

Stause replied to the “GAY 4 ME” singer, saying they were “soooo missed! 😘.”

With reporting by Nate Grant

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!