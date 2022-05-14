Looking forward to the future? After Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim disagreed over the desire to expand their family, it seems that her new partner, G Flip, is on the same page.

“I definitely see children in my future,” the Australia native, 27, said during a Friday, May 13, appearance on the “PEOPLE Every Day” podcast. “Right now, me and Chrishell know where we are in the stages of our lives. And we’re very transparent about that.”

They continued: “I love children. I was a music teacher for years before I became a session drummer and then a solo artist. So I was like, ‘I’ve always loved kids and, yeah, definitely one day that’ll be in the future.’”

The 40-year-old Under Construction author — who split from the Oppenheim Group founder, 45, in December 2021 — confirmed during the season 5 reunion special of Selling Sunset that she sparked a connection with G Flip on the set of a music video.

“I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They’re nonbinary, so they go by they/them [pronouns],” the Kentucky native told host Tan France in the special, which dropped on Netflix earlier this month. “And they are an extremely talented musician.”

Stause and the drummer collaborated on G Flip’s “Get Me Outta Here” music video, which debuted earlier this week, featuring several steamy makeout scenes.

“Like I said on the show, you don’t get to choose when you come into someone’s life,” the Netflix personality defended her budding romance via Instagram on Tuesday, May 10. “As much as I wish what I wanted in my last relationship aligned [regarding the] same things, it didn’t. And that’s OK.”

She added: “In this current situation with G, yes, I wish we were in the same stage in our life and wanted the same things, but that doesn’t diminish the deep connection that we have made. … For me, it is about the person. It is about their heart. I am attracted to masculine energy and I don’t really care about what the physical form is.”

Stause and the “Gay 4 Me” performer actually connected long before filming their music video.

“We met last year at Halloween,” G Flip recalled during their Friday podcast appearance. “We were both with our ex-partners … And then, we obviously separated from our partners, and we just started talking and stuff. We just found a lot of similarities, even though people would think we are from like different corners of the world. We find ourselves so similar sometimes.”

They continued: “I’m very fortunate to have her in my life. We both feel like we’ll be in each other’s life forever. We have, like, a very strong connection that you don’t find every day.”

