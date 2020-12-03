Sweating it out! Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe stepped out together for the first time hours before confirming their relationship on Wednesday, December 2.

The new couple started their morning with a workout in Beverly Hills. They were photographed leaving a gym with their arms wrapped around each other’s backs as the Dancing With the Stars pro, 31, kissed the top of the 39-year-old Selling Sunset star’s head.

Later that day, Motsepe made their romance Instagram official. He uploaded a cozy photo with Stause, which he captioned with a red heart emoji. The dancer also posted a video to his Instagram Story of himself and the real estate agent laughing. “I will always make you smile @chrishell.stause,” he wrote.

The pair competed against each other on the ABC competition earlier this year. Stause was partnered with Gleb Savchenko, while Motsepe danced with actress Anne Heche.

The Netflix personality is in the midst of a divorce from Justin Hartley. The This Is Us star, 43, filed paperwork to end their two-year marriage in November 2019, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason. Stause said on season 3 of her reality show that she was blindsided by Hartley’s filing, claiming he had texted her only 45 minutes before the news made headlines.

“The way Chrishell sees it, that’s something Justin has to live with,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in September. “Her conscience is totally clear.”

The actor has since moved on with his former Young and the Restless costar Sofia Pernas, while Stause sparked romance rumors with her DWTS partner, Savchenko, prior to going public with Motsepe. The Russia native, 37, was married to Elena Samodanova in the beginning of season 29, but after they announced their split in November, Samodanova, 36, accused him of infidelity. Savchenko and Stause have both denied that they were ever romantically involved.

“I feel like it really is annoying because it’s one of those things where, you know, unfortunately, the timing of what he’s going through personally, people want to make it into something it’s not,” she said on E!’s Daily Pop in November. “So, we’re just friends.”

Scroll down to see more photos of Stause and Motsepe after their gym sesh!