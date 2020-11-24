Setting the record straight. Chrishell Stause is shutting down romance rumors about her and her former Dancing With the Stars partner, Gleb Savchenko.

“I feel like it really is annoying because it’s one of those things where, you know, unfortunately, the timing of what he’s going through personally, people want to make it into something it’s not,” the Selling Sunset star, 39, said on E!’s Daily Pop on Tuesday, November 24. “So, we’re just friends.”

Stause said that she understands fans’ perspective on the matter, adding, “I get it. I’ve been on soaps. You have to have that kind of stuff sometimes when you’re on the dance floor. People misinterpret that.”

Stause and Savchenko, 37, were paired together on DWTS’ 29th season. After being eliminated in week 8, they reunited during the finale episode amid the romance speculation. “I was like, ‘Stay away from me!’” she joked about their Monday, November 23, reunion on Daily Pop. “Social distance! Blame it on COVID.”

Savchenko announced his split from wife Elena Samodanova days after being cut from DWTS. During their 14-year marriage, the estranged pair welcomed daughters, Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3.

“We still intend to coparent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly,” he said in a statement to Us Weekly on November 6. “And we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them.”

Samodanova, 36, later accused Savchenko of cheating, which he promptly denied. He also commented on rumors of a romance with Stause, noting that the pair have always been “strictly platonic.”

“Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split,” he told Us on November 7. “Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing.”

Stause, who split from This Is Us’ Justin Hartley in November 2019, initially said on her Instagram Story that it was “unfortunate” that Savchenko’s split “has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life.”

A source exclusively told Us that Savchenko and Stause “definitely had a flirty relationship” while on the show. “Chrishell and Gleb are still texting all the time and have been in contact about the public frenzy surrounding them. Chrishell isn’t bothered by the attention either.”