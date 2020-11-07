Speaking out. House after Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko and his wife, Elena Samodanova, announced their split, Chrishell Stause took to her Instagram Story on Friday, November 6, to react to the news.

“I am so saddened about the news of Gleb and Elena’s split,” the realtor, 39, who was partnered with Savchenko, 37, on season 29 of DWTS, wrote on Thursday night. “It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life. Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone.”

The Selling Sunset star, whose public split from Justin Hartley was chronicled during season 3 of the Netflix reality show, continued by denying that she and the pro dancer were anything more than friends.

“As you can imagine, the countless hours of training, and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more,” she added. “I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time.”

Samodanova, 36, announced her split from Savchenko via Instagram on Thursday, sharing a statement via Instagram. He confirmed the news in a statement to Us Weekly.

“It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage,” the choreographer said in a statement. “We still intend to coparent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them. We ask that you respect our family’s need for privacy and healing during this time.”

Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova

The So You Think You Can Dance alum, who shares daughters, Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3, with the reality star, later posted a cryptic quote via her Instagram, causing fans to speculate that their split was a messy one.

“I don’t hate you. I’m just disappointed you turned into everything you said you’d never be,” the quote read.

Savchenko and Stause competed together during season 29 of Dancing With the Stars but were eliminated on the Monday, November 2, episode.