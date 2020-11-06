A telltale sign of a messy breakup. Elena Samodanova hinted that her split from husband Gleb Savchenko was not amicable shortly after the news broke.

Samodanova, 36, shared a cryptic quote via Instagram on Friday, November 6. “I don’t hate you,” the post read. “I’m just disappointed you turned into everything you said you’d never be.” She added a lone broken-heart emoji as her caption.

Earlier in the day, the professional dancer announced their separation on her Instagram Story. “After 14 years of marriage with my deepest sadness our road is coming to an end,” she revealed.

Savchenko, for his part, shared a lengthier statement with a focus on the estranged couple’s daughters, Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3. “It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage,” the 37-year-old choreographer told Us Weekly. “We still intend to coparent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them. We ask that you respect our family’s need for privacy and healing during this time.”

The Dancing With the Stars pro and his partner, Chrishell Stause, were eliminated from the ABC reality series on Monday, November 2. The Selling Sunset star, 39, is navigating divorce herself, having split from husband Justin Hartley in November 2019.

Savchenko let slip in October that Stause was fielding DMs from interested hockey players after her breakup from the This Is Us star, 43. “Stop it! … Yes, they have,” she told Us. “But to be honest with you, I’m so busy with the show so you know, I am actually like super looking forward to that as soon as this journey’s over. I hope it’s not over soon, but conversations have been started that I’m looking forward to seeing where that goes after this is all over.”

She added: “But right now, it’s too much all at once. I’m gonna focus on my contemporary and my cha-chas.”

Stause and Savchenko bonded during the process, but they also had their bumps in the road. She noted last month that he gave her flowers after their “first fight.”

“If apologies look like THIS, I guess it’s not so bad!!” she wrote via Instagram. “We both care so much and I love the passion he brings to what he does. We are working on me picking up some of his strict Russian nature, and I am softening him up with a little southern charm.”