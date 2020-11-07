His side of the story. Gleb Savchenko responded to his wife Elena Samodanov‘s claims that he had an affair one day after the pair announced their separation.

“While I will continue to respect the privacy of my family, I will not stand by and allow false accusations and internet rumors go unaddressed,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, tells Us Weekly as rumors swirled about his most recent celeb dance partner, Chrishell Stause. “My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic. Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split. Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing.”

He added, “It was my deepest hope to keep our private life just that: private. I am saddened and disappointed to see that Elena has chosen not to do the same.”

Savchenko’s statement comes after Samodanova, 36, accused him of “ongoing infidelity,” which left their marriage “irrevocably broken.”

“After 14 years of marriage, and multiple affairs, I’ve decided enough is enough,” Samodanova told People on Saturday, November 7. “Gleb and I have created a family and multiple businesses together. But apparently, it just wasn’t enough to keep our marriage strong.”

Samodanova alleged that the professional dancer had a” recent inappropriate relationship” with another woman that has “created turmoil in our marriage.”

“No wife should ever stand by and watch while another woman gifts her husband expensive presents, lures him out to dinners and seduces him at every turn,” she said. “Last night was the final straw, and I can no longer turn my head the other way. My trust in Gleb is irrevocably broken and it is time that I walk away and begin to heal so I can be the best version of myself for my girls.”

The So You Think You Can Dance choreographer announced their split via her Instagram Story on Friday, November 6. The pair share daughters, Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3.

“After 14 years of marriage with my deepest sadness our road is coming to the end,” she captioned a photo of her and Savchenko along with a broken-heart emoji.

Savchenko also shared a statement confirming the news. “It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage,” he told Us on Friday. “We still intend to coparent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them. We ask that you respect our family’s need for privacy and healing during this time.”

Stause — who along with Savchenko was eliminated from season 29 of Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday, November 2 — reacted to the news via her Instagram Story on Friday.

“I am so saddened about the news of Gleb and Elena’s split,” the Selling Sunset star, 39, wrote. “It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life. Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone.”

The realtor — whose estranged husband, Justin Hartley, filed for divorce in November 2019 — also insisted that her relationship with Savchenko is strictly platonic.

“As you can imagine, the countless hours of training, and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more,” she said. “I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time.”