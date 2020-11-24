Chrishell Stause Returns to DWTS Amid Gleb Savchenko Dating Rumors

Can’t keep her down! Chrishell Stause made her way back to the Dancing With the Stars ballroom for the live finale on Monday, November 23, weeks after sparking romance rumors with partner Gleb Savchenko.

She was spotted standing next to Savchenko and applauding as Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev performed an Argentine tango. Stause and Savchenko also posted pics and video of each other on their Instagram accounts ahead of the show.

Season 29 of the ABC ballroom dance competition was filled with shocking twists, including the 39-year-old Selling Sunset star’s elimination in the eighth week. Shortly after being voted off DWTS, Savchenko, 37, confirmed that he and his wife, Elena Samodanova, had called it quits after 14 years of marriage. The estranged couple share daughters Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3.

Savchenko and Stause’s instant chemistry on the dance floor had some fans wondering whether their relationship was more than just friendly. Despite speculation about their connection, Stause was quick to shut down rumors about a romance with the Russia native.

“I am so saddened about the news of Gleb and Elena’s split,” the realtor wrote in an Instagram Story on November 6. “It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life. Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone.”

The former soap opera star, who split from husband Justin Hartley in November 2019, continued: “As you can imagine, the countless hours of training, and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more. I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time.”

Days after Stause’s denial, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that the former DWTS partners “definitely had a flirty relationship” while working together on the show. The duo “had an attraction toward each other right at the beginning,” the source claimed, which led to them “texting a lot and hanging out outside of work.” Other DWTS stars “turned their heads” to Stause and Savchenko’s dynamic but were also “really sensitive about the situation,” the source added.

Amid all of the rumors surrounding the All My Children alum and Savchenko, Selling Sunset‘s Jason Oppenheim revealed that he was “proud” of the way Stause was dealing with the unwanted attention behind closed doors.

“It just seems like she can’t catch a break, to be honest,” Oppenheim, 43, told Us exclusively. “That was difficult to deal with, but I think she’s getting used to it almost. It’s like not getting wrapped up in it, you know? … I think most people would probably get all worked up and defensive and angry and she just kinda was like, ‘Can’t control that.’ She’s good at it. She’s good at managing that stuff. And I guess she’s more in the spotlight now, so she’s just taken it well.”