Ready for romance? Chrishell Stause revealed the one thing she can’t forgive when it comes to a relationship.

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant, who was eliminated with partner Gleb Savchenko on the November 2, episode, opened up to fellow dancer Kaitlyn Bristowe about her fictional Bachelorette season, after ABC exec Robert Mills revealed last month that she was almost cast as the leading lady 10 years ago.

“I don’t know what the future holds, I’m open to whatever happens,” Stause, 39, said on the Friday, November 6, episode of the “Off the Vine” podcast, teasing the possibility of her finding love on the dating show some day.

The Selling Sunset star isn’t joining Bachelor Nation just yet, but she knows exactly what type of man she wouldn’t want to compete for her heart.

“If I found out they were a cheater in some way, like, they had a girlfriend or that whole thing [that would be a deal breaker],” she said. “We see that every season. We find out there’s some girl at home who thought he loved her, you’re out of here. I don’t need to talk about it, we don’t need to have a conversation.”

The Days of Our Lives alum, who split from husband Justin Hartley in November 2019, also shared that Mike Johnson is her type, noting she wanted him to be the Bachelor “so bad” when he didn’t win Hannah Brown’s season.

“He was in talks, like, we thought he was gonna be the Bachelor. There were all these Gifs of him smiling. Oh, and instead we got pilot Pete,” she recalled, referring to Peter Weber.

The former soap star added: “Of all the seasons — of all the times — I feel like there’s just a genuine thing about him that I just really took to. I think he’s great. There’s something about the way he comes across so genuine that’s so sexy.”

Bachelorette or not, Stause is ready to get back out into the dating scene now that she’s done with DWTS.

“At the end of the day, I’m looking forward to getting out and mingling a little bit,” she said. “I’ve been so busy dancing, I wanna go on a date! I’m like ‘Woah, what’s that feel like?’”

Bristowe, for her part, is rooting for Stause to be the next Bachelorette.

“I would be so happy if you were the Bachelorette, oh my gosh I would poop my pants,” the Canada native said. “That would be the most incredible choice they’ve ever made. I just think you would be strong enough to handle production and that kind of thing. I think you’d be so great on TV.”

The season 11 Bachelorette, 35, added: “You’d bring the emotion, you’d bring comfort to the guys. I know you think you’re awkward, but I think you’re just really uniquely quirky.”

Last month, Stause exclusively told Us Weekly that hockey players have been sliding into her DMs amid her divorce from the This Is Us star, 43.

“Yes, they have,” she told Us. “But to be honest with you, I’m so busy with the show so you know, I am actually like super looking forward to that as soon as this journey’s over. I hope it’s not over soon, but conversations have been started that I’m looking forward to seeing where that goes after this is all over.”

The Kentucky native and Hartley broke up in November 2019 after two years of marriage. Us broke the news in May that the Illinois native moved on with his former Young and the Restless costar Sofia Pernas.