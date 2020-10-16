Chrishell Stause Jokes About Waiting to Date Amid Justin Hartley Split

Focusing on herself first! Chrishell Stause isn’t afraid of falling in love again amid her split from Justin Hartley — but it’s all about timing.

“I’m not dating [right now],” the Selling Sunset star, 39, revealed during an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show on Friday, October 16. “You know, I’m really busy. I’m trying to work on my cha-chas and my contemporaries.”

Stause is currently competing on season 29 of Dancing With the Stars with partner Gleb Savchenko, who recently gifted her a bouquet of flowers after their “first fight.” Earlier this month, the former soap opera actress told Us Weekly that she’s been getting swarmed with DMs from hockey players, but for now, she’s putting all of her energy into her ballroom moves.

“It’s something I’m looking forward to as soon as [DWTS] is over, but hopefully people will vote so it won’t be right away. I’m going to venture out once I’m done with this,” she told Tamron Hall on Friday. “You know, Tamron, what it really is — I’m just waiting to get my dancer body on and then I’m gonna be like, ‘OK, I’m ready!'”

Stause and Hartley, 43, called it quits in November 2019 after two years of marriage. The former couple began dating in 2014 and tied the knot in October 2017. The This Is Us actor was married to Lindsay Korman, with whom he shares 16-year-old daughter Isabella, from 2004 to 2012. In May, Us broke the news that Hartley had moved on with former Young and the Restless costar Sofia Pernas, which Stause previously admitted was “painful” to see.

After facing a number of unexpected ups and downs in the last year, including her mother’s death, the real estate agent is ready to move forward with a new perspective.

“The past year or so has been a real roller-coaster for Chrishell. Losing Justin and her mom were devastating blows,” a source told Us exclusively in September, noting that Stause was “knocked sideways” by her recent “setbacks.”

Despite living out her most challenging moments in the public eye, the Kentucky native is still “looking forward to finding love again someday” and wants “to have fun and enjoy her success,” the source added.