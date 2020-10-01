Chrishell Stause: Ex Justin Hartley ‘Replaced’ Me With Sofia Pernas

Chrishell Stause addressed her estranged husband Justin Hartley’s romance with Sofia Pernas for the first time in a new interview.

“I feel like anybody would be heartbroken to see how quickly or easily you are replaced; of course that’s going to sting,” the 39-year-old Selling Sunset personality told People, noting that it’s “painful” to see the This Is Us star, 43, with Pernas, 31.

Us Weekly confirmed in November 2019 that Hartley filed for divorce from Stause after two years of marriage, citing their date of separation as July 8, 2019. The Dancing With the Stars contestant, for her part, claimed they didn’t split until the date the actor filed the paperwork. He stepped out with Pernas, his former Young and the Restless costar, in May. Us subsequently broke the news that they were dating.

Not long after Hartley moved on, Stause filed to restore her maiden name. “I’m not trying to be somewhere I’m not wanted,” she told People. While the actress added that she’s “exactly where I’m supposed to be,” she hasn’t found a new man — yet.

“It’s been almost a year, so I’m excited to get back out there. I’m a hopeless romantic, so I think it can still happen,” she explained. “It’s 2020, maybe you could meet your person through an Instagram DM. I don’t know. Crazier things have happened!″

Hartley was previously married to Lindsay Korman-Hartley from 2004 to 2012. The exes share daughter Isabella, 16. While he has yet to publicly comment on his divorce from Stause, he noted he’s a “happy guy” during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in July.

“I sleep like a baby. I don’t have anything on my mind,” he quipped at the time. “I treat people the way I want to be treated and I have lovely friends who love me and I love them. And I’ve got this wonderful daughter, and I’ve got a great family, and I am a very, very lucky, lucky individual.”

Korman-Hartley, meanwhile, came to his defense after Stause “liked” a tweet that implied Hartley was unfaithful to her with Pernas.

“I appreciate my ex-husband Justin for not only being [an] exemplification of a solid man but for being my dear friend and devoted father to our daughter,” Korman-Hartley wrote on August 11 via Instagram. “Simply put; for being family. We derive our own opinion of people by experiencing life and time together, and we do our best to hold dear the ones that maintain consistent kindness, love and generosity. No matter what conflicts Justin and I had in the past, I appreciate what we have today and I am thankful for the family we have built.”

A source also told Us at the time Harley and Pernas reconnected during the spring of 2020 months after his split from Stause, denying that he cheated.

“He’s irritated that she’s airing their private information publicly and knows there is more to the story than is being told,” a second source said, referring to Stause detailing their divorce on Selling Sunset. “His close friends and family know what really happened, as does Chrishell, so ultimately it’s her choice of what is put out there.”