Letting it roll off her back. Jason Oppenheim revealed how his Selling Sunset costar Chrishell Stause dealt with rumors surrounding her relationship with Dancing With the Stars partner Gleb Savchenko behind closed doors.

“It just seems like she can’t catch a break, to be honest,” Oppenheim, 43, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, November 19. “That was difficult to deal with, but I think she’s getting used to it almost. It’s like not getting wrapped up in it, you know? I mean, she made a statement. She made it, she clarified and she moved on, and I think most people would probably get all worked up and defensive and angry and she just kinda was like, ‘Can’t control that.’ She’s good at it. She’s good at managing that stuff. And I guess she’s more in the spotlight now, so she’s just taken it well.”

The real estate broker acknowledged Stause’s evolution since her November 2019 split from estranged husband Justin Hartley. “It’s certainly fun to watch,” he said. “She seems like she’s doing really well. Honestly, I’m so proud of her. I tell her all the time, and we’ve all gotten so close to her, everyone. So it’s just been fun to watch her grow and to kind of just get to know her better and become really good friends.”

While the actress, 39, has yet to move on romantically, Oppenheim expects to get final approval on her future beau. “Whether she wants it or not, she’s getting it. And I think she would expect that I would definitely — I think me and Mary [Fitzgerald] would definitely have to meet him,” he explained. “I mean, she always makes a good decision and she’ll be with, I’m sure, a really solid dude. I’ll just have my radar up, of course.”

Stause and Savchenko, 37, competed together on Dancing With the Stars during season 29. Following their elimination earlier this month, he announced his separation from wife Elena Samodanova after 14 years of marriage. Fans speculated the All My Children alum was to blame, especially after the So You Think You Can Dance choreographer, 36, accused the fellow professional dancer of “ongoing infidelity.”

The real estate agent shot down the rumors via her Instagram Story, writing, “As you can imagine, the countless hours of training, and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more.”

Meanwhile, a source told Us that Stause and Savchenko “definitely had a flirty relationship” while competing on the reality show, adding that the pair “had an attraction toward each other right at the beginning.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi