Shutting it down. Amanza Smith isn’t here for the rumors about Selling Sunset costar Chrishell Stause and her Dancing With the Stars partner, Gleb Savchenko.

The Russian dancer, 37, split from wife Elena Samodanova earlier this month — and instantly sparked speculation of an affair with the former soap opera star, 39. Both Stause and Savchenko have denied that they were more than just friends on the ABC ballroom dance competition, and amid the drama, Smith, 43, is coming to her friend’s defense.

“Poor Chrishell,” the interior designer said during an interview on FUBAR Radio on Thursday, November 12. “She was like, ‘I went through a very public divorce. Like, the last thing she would ever do is add to somebody’s infidelity if that’s what was going on.’ But that’s just how it goes when you are in the spotlight, but I think she’s pretty pissed off about it. … It sounds like maybe the wife is using this as, like, a cheap PR stunt.”

Savchenko and the So You Think You Can Dance choreographer, 36, tied the knot in July 2006 and share two daughters, Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3. Following the news of their split, Samodanova came forward with allegations of her estranged husband’s “ongoing infidelity” — and cited a “recent inappropriate relationship.” Savchenko later denied the claims, telling Us Weekly that he and Stause kept things “strictly platonic.”

“Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split. Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing,” Savchenko continued. “It was my deepest hope to keep our private life just that: private. I am saddened and disappointed to see that Elena has chosen not to do the same.”

The realtor, for her part, shared her condolences for the end of her DWTS partner’s marriage. The Kentucky native recently struggled through her own split after her husband of two years, Justin Hartley, filed for divorce in November 2019.

“I am so saddened about the news of Gleb and Elena’s split,” Stause wrote in an Instagram Story after Savchenko made headlines. “It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life. Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone.”

She added: “As you can imagine, the countless hours of training and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more. I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time.”