A rough go of it. Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova’s road toward separation was a bumpy one.

“Gleb and Elena had been having issues for a few months, and his relationship with [his Dancing With the Stars partner] Chrishell [Stause] was the catalyst to bringing those issues to the forefront and over the edge,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Gleb is a very passionate person, handsome and always gets attention, and Elena can be insecure.”

The insider continues, “It was an ongoing thing while they were together, and it especially became an issue when he was on set, on the road and getting attention from the public.”

It all “took a big toll on Elena, and it was hard for her to adjust,” the source adds. Meanwhile, Savchenko “isn’t bothered by the attention and is just trying to live his best life and move forward” after the split.

“His main focus is on his kids and trying to spend as much time with them as possible and also making time for himself,” the insider says. “Gleb feels secure and fully supported by the cast throughout everything. Everyone knew this was coming for a long time. So, they aren’t surprised and just have his back.”

On November 6, Savchenko, 37, and Samodanova, 36, announced their split after 14 years of marriage. The estranged duo, who wed in 2006, share daughters Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3.

In a statement to Us, the Dancing With the Stars pro stressed that the twosome intended to make their children their priority following the breakup. “We still intend to coparent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly,” he said in a statement to Us. “And we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them.”

Samodanova, for her part, said in an Instagram Story post that their “road is coming to an end.” Later that day, the choreographer shared a cryptic message that alluded to Savchenko’s faults in the relationship. “I don’t hate you. I’m just disappointed you turned into everything you said you’d never be,” the note read.

Savchenko’s DWTS partner Stause, 39, is also in the midst of a separation from estranged husband Justin Hartley, whom she split from in November 2019. Since Savchenko’s breakup announcement, rumors have swirled about whether he had an affair with Stause. The Selling Sunset star and the Russian dancer denied the speculation.

Savchenko, for his part, responded to his estranged wife’s “false accusations” of infidelity. “My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic,” he told Us on November 7. “Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split. Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing.”