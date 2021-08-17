Making it official! Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim stepped out on their first red carpet since revealing they are dating.

The pair posed for photos at the Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings premiere on Monday, August 16, in Los Angeles.

“Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship,” the Oppenheim Group founder, 44, told Us Weekly last month after the pair joined other Selling Sunset cast members on a trip to Italy. “I care about her deeply and we’re very happy together.”

The All My Children alum, 40, was previously married to Justin Hartley. The This Is Us star, 44, filed for divorce in November 2019 after two years of marriage. Earlier this year, the realtor moved on with professional dancer Keo Motsepe, but the pair parted ways in February after three months together.

Oppenheim, for his part, was previously in a relationship with Mary Fitzgerald, who married Romain Bonnet in 2018.

Earlier this month, Stause responded to criticism that she is dating her boss by posting a cheeky Instagram Story of her on Oppenheim’s back as he did push-ups. “Being tough on the Boss,” she captioned the Story, adding the tongue-out emoji.

In the video, the actress smiled and laughed as her new boyfriend showed off his muscles by the pool. When fans began commenting about their romance, she chimed in.

“That’s just weird with your boss!!” one user commented on the clip. The Kentucky native jokingly responded, “Who’s gonna tell her … ?”

The duo’s relationship will likely be featured on the upcoming fourth season of Selling Sunset, which follows the staff at The Oppenheim Group as they sell million-dollar homes in California.

Prior to revealing their romance, Stause admitted that she struggles with online dating.

“Even those blue checks I’m probably not even going to answer,” she said on the Dear Media “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in July. “[I take] the compliment. … But I’m very awkward with that kind of stuff. It makes me feel like an awkward teen all over again. Like, what do you say?”

She added: “[Recently] I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to maybe try and go online and do that route.’ I’m just kind of trying to stay open to whatever. You never know. … I’m meeting new clients and doing stuff, but I don’t think that IG DM is probably going to be the way that it’s going to happen.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see the pair’s red carpet debut: