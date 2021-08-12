Collaborating with their kids! Thomas Rhett, Pink and more stars have worked on songs with their little ones over the years.

The country singer posted a video with his eldest daughter, Willa, in August 2021 via Instagram, saying, “Willa Gray wanted to share with y’all the very first song she ever wrote.” While the 5-year-old was shy in the footage, she agreed to call the tune “Willa Gray’s First Song.”

The Georgia native subsequently shared the song’s audio, which was set to a catchy beat and began with the line: “You don’t have to do nothing for yourself.”

Willa subsequently sang about playing with friends and having sleepovers. The little one also name-dropped her sisters Ada, 3, and Lennon, 18 months, in the upbeat song. Rhett could be heard giving the occasional background vocal.

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard’s wife, Hayley Hubbard, commented that the song was her daughter Olivia’s “favorite.”

In May 2020, Rhett told his Instagram followers that Willa plays a part in deciding the songs on his album.

“A lot of people have been asking about these songs I’ve been posting, if they’re gonna be on the record or what,” the “Die a Happy Man” singer explained at the time. “We don’t really know. It all depends on Willa Gray. If Willa Gray doesn’t like them, they’re probably not gonna go on the record.”

As for Pink, the Grammy winner released her song with daughter Willow in February 2021, titled “Cover Me in Sunshine.” The pair even performed the tune two months later at the Billboard Music Awards.

Although Willow doesn’t like her mom’s “music at all,” Pink exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2020 how much her eldest child enjoys life on the road.

“She loves being a carney [on tour], she loves the life, the circus that we live in and she’s grateful,” the “Just Give Me a Reason” singer told Us. “She worked my quick change for a while and then she was bored with me and wanted to be with the dancers.”

Keep scrolling to see more celebrity parents who have songs with their offspring, from Carrie Underwood’s Christmas tune with son Isaiah to Beyoncé’s Grammy-winning “Brown Skin Girl” release with daughter Blue Ivy.