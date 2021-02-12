The cutest collab! Pink and her 9-year-old daughter, Willow, debuted their “Cover Me in Sunshine” music video on Friday, February 12.

“‘Cover Me in Sunshine’ with my baby girl is out now!!” the Grammy winner, 41, captioned her Instagram reveal. “Hope this one puts a smile on your face.”

Willow grinned while getting a piggyback ride from her mom in the social media upload. “So gorgeous!” Reese Witherspoon commented on the post.

The video sweetly documented a mother-daughter day with Pink and Willow riding horses, climbing trees, taking a boat ride and more. The little one collected eggs from their chickens, walked on a fence with her mom’s help and spun in circles in the grass as Pink looked on.

The “Just Give Me a Reason” singer first showed off her daughter’s voice in a Monday, February 8, TikTok video. “I could just sing!” Willow said before starting the new song’s chorus. “Cover me in sunshine / Shower me in good times,” she sang. “Tell me that the world’s been spinning / Since the beginning and everything will be alright / Just cover me in sunshine.”

Pink cheered at the end of the footage: “Ya, OK!”

The songwriter and her husband Carey Hart’s son, Jameson, 4, tried his hand at the lyrics in an Instagram Story video the following day. “I’m teaching Jameson a song, your song,” Pink told her daughter from behind the camera on Tuesday, February 9. She sang “Cover Me in Sunshine” line by line, and Jameson repeated her in a deep, slow voice.

“What version is that?” the Daytime Emmy winner asked, and he replied, “Low version.”

Pink and Willow previously teamed up to perform Nat King Cole’s “The Christmas Song” for Disney’s Holiday Singalong in November 2020. “They know that Santa’s on his way, he’s loaded lots of toys and goodies on his sleigh,” she sang when her mom handed the microphone over.

In 2017, Willow adorably sang along to “What About Us” during the American Music Award nominee’s performance at the MTV VMAs. That same night, Pink dedicated her Video Vanguard Award acceptance speech to her eldest child.

“Baby girl, we don’t change, we take the gravel and the shell and we make a pearl,” she said at the time. “We help other people to change so that they can see more kinds of beauty. … And you, my darling girl, are beautiful. And I love you.”