Mini-me! Pink’s 9-year-old daughter, Willow, is following in her mom’s footsteps by putting her amazing voice on display.

The “Just Give Me a Reason” singer, 41, shared a TikTok video of Willow performing a song called, “Cover Me in Sunshine,” on Monday, February 8.

“Or I could just sing!” Willow says as her mom sits out of the camera frame before she starts her performance.

The young star wore a rainbow-printed sweatshirt in the family’s kitchen while singing, “Cover me in sunshine / Shower me in good times / Tell me that the world’s been spinning / Since the beginning and everything will be alright / Just cover me in sunshine.”

Willow then snapped and smiled at the camera before Pink moved the video toward herself.

“Ya, OK!” the proud mom, who shares Willow and son Jameson, 4, with husband Carey Hart, said of the mini home concert.

Two months prior, Pink revealed her daughter’s amazing voice when the pair appeared on Disney’s Holiday Singalong in November 2020.

The mother-daughter duo teamed up to perform “The Christmas Song” by Nat King Cole.

“They know that Santa’s on his way, he’s loaded lots of toys and goodies on his sleigh,” Willow belted out as Pink held the microphone.

The “Walk Me Home” singer teased the duet on Twitter, writing, “Wanna see me and a special guest sing one of our fav Xmas songs? Come and sing along with us!!!! #DisneyHolidaySingalong.”

The following month, Pink celebrated her son with an Instagram tribute on his fourth birthday.

“Superheroes. They go all over the world making it a better place. They shine their light and spread joy. There isn’t a room that this little boy has ever walked into that he didn’t leave lighter and more joyful,” she wrote in December 2020. “I am in awe of you, Jameson Moon, and I feel lucky everyday to witness you and be your Mama. Thank you for making us better and always reminding us to smile. Happy birthday buddy.”

The “Don’t Let Me Get Me” singer married Hart, 45, in 2006. They welcomed Willow in 2011 and Jameson in 2016.