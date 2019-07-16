Defending themselves! When it comes to social media trolls and the parenting police, Pink and Carey Hart don’t mind fighting back.

The Grammy winner summed this up perfectly on Instagram in January 2019.

“Throw up Thursday. I am the same girl I’ve always been,” the “What About Us” singer captioned a throwback shot with short pink hair. “I have always admitted when I am wrong. I have apologized many times. I’m a big believer in apologies, when you’re wrong. I was raised by a Vietnam Veteran who taught me to stand up for what I believe to be right. Even if that means standing alone.”

She added: “I do not now, nor have I ever apologized for some of my very polarizing opinions. If you are surprised by this, or offended, you have every right to unfollow me, as you really don’t know who I am. I am mostly peace and love, with a little bit of go f–k yourself. So when you keyboard warriors (anonymous tough guys) threaten me? that middle finger is pointed at you. Again: the unfollow button is (I think) top right of your screen. It lets you unfollow people you find make you uncomfortable. It’s great. It really works.”

The musician has also specifically gone to bat for her parenting skills — and her husband’s!

She and the former pro motocross racer tied the knot in 2006 and started growing their family five years later. They now share Willow and Jameson, whom they welcomed in 2011 and 2016, respectively.

