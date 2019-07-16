



Take that! Pink removed the comment capability from her Instagram in response to backlash from the parenting police.

“Just a friendly reminder to those of you that need it: there will be no more comments on this page!” the Grammy winner, 39, captioned a Monday, July 15, photo of her husband, Carey Hart, drinking a glass of wine on a pool float. “Hahahaha! Looks like you’re gonna have to go tell it on the mountain!!!!! Good luck to ya! And to everyone else; I love you forever.”

This news came one day after the singer clapped back on social media after posting a pic of her kids Willow, 8, and Jameson, 2, running through Berlin’s Holocaust Memorial.

“Berlin, I love you,” Pink wrote alongside the Sunday, July 14, upload. “And for all of the comments; these two children are in actuality Jewish, as am I and the entirety of my mothers family. The very person who constructed this believed in children being children, and to me this is a celebration of life after death. Please keep your hatred and judgment to yourselves.”

In April, the “Just Give Me a Reason” singer told Ellen DeGeneres that she planned to stop sharing photos of Willow and Jameson. “My daughter is 7 now,” she said on the Ellen DeGeneres Show episode. “It’s probably best to pull her back from the world and just let her live her best life.”

The Pennsylvania native went on to say that she “sometimes” couldn’t help but respond to Instagram haters criticizing her parenting. “I feel like I can change their minds. I’m all about injustice,” she said. “I don’t like injustice. I don’t like how brave people are anonymously and just rude, mean, mean-spirited. … If I have time, I go in.”

Pink even defended the former professional motocross rider, 43, when his fatherhood skills came under fire in December 2018 after posting a pic of his son covered in melted chocolate.

“Answer me this: how often have you spent time with my husband?” the performer wrote back to a “perfect f–king stranger” at the time. “How often have you watched him parent?”

She and Hart tied the knot in 2006.

