



Pink had a message for mom-shamers who commented on a pic of her kids running through the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin on Sunday, July 14.

The “Raise Your Glass” singer, 39, shared a photo on Instagram that showed her two children with husband Carey Hart — Willow, 8, and Jameson, 2 — exploring 8600-square-foot Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe.

“Berlin, I love you,” wrote the Grammy winner, who is currently on her Beautiful Trauma world tour. “And for all of the comments; these two children are in actuality Jewish, as am I and the entirety of my mothers family. The very person who constructed this believed in children being children, and to me this is a celebration of life after death. Please keep your hatred and judgment to yourselves.”

She was responding to commenters who shared opinions like, “This is not definitely a hide and seek place, dear Pink.”

Others supported the singer, with one writing, “Please stop telling people how to raise their kids 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️, go and raise yours.”

It’s not the first time Pink has responded to social media trolls.

Earlier this month, she hit back at the “parenting police” by posting a photo of Willow running through sprinklers.

“Here’s a picture of my child running through water,” she captioned a July 8 Instagram post of her daughter barefoot in grass wearing a bathing suit. “It wasn’t even filtered. What a waste of water. And no helmet? I hope she had sunscreen. If she slips and falls she may be traumatized for life. And her mother wasn’t even there. I was… gasp…. working!!!! In another country!”

Pink added the hashtags “#f—ktheparentingpolice #ifyoufeelikeunfollowingpleasegodoitquickly #opinionsarelikea—holes #somanya—holes.”

In April, the “Just Give me a Reason” singer told Ellen DeGeneres that she was going to stop posting photos of her kids on social media after facing so much criticism.

“I’m prouder of my kids than anything I’ve ever done and I just won’t share them anymore,” she said. “There’s a kind way to be online. I’m open to kindness. … There’s a way to do things. And that mean stuff, that ain’t it.”

