



Take that! Pink slammed the “parenting police” over her and Carey Hart’s 8-year-old daughter, Willlow, running through sprinklers.

“Here’s a picture of my child running through water,” the singer, 39, captioned a Monday, July 8, Instagram post of her daughter barefoot in grass wearing a bathing suit. “It wasn’t even filtered. What a waste of water. And no helmet? I hope she had sunscreen. If she slips and falls she may be traumatized for life. And her mother wasn’t even there. I was… gasp…. working!!!! In another country!”

The Grammy winner added, “#f—ktheparentingpolice #ifyoufeelikeunfollowingpleasegodoitquickly #opinionsarelikea—holes #somanya—holes.”

In April, the Pennsylvania native admitted on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she would no longer be posting photos of her daughter and son Jameson, 2, on social media after facing so much backlash.

“I like to share my family,” the “Just Give Me a Reason” singer told Ellen DeGeneres at the time. “It’s my proudest moment in my whole life. I’m prouder of my kids than anything I’ve ever done and I just won’t share them anymore. I won’t do it. I’m not posting pictures of them anymore. [Willow is] 7 now. It’s probably best to pull her back from the world and just let her live her best life.”

She added, “There’s a kind way to be online. I’m open to kindness. … There’s a way to do things. And that mean stuff, that ain’t it.”

The songwriter and her husband, 43, who tied the knot in 2011, have been slammed for a variety of parenting decisions from posting a picture of their toddler without a diaper to letting their daughter use a pocket knife. The pair have clapped back on multiple occasions, calling Internet trolls “disgusting” and “ignorant.”

