Living her truth. Pink sounded off against her critics with a lengthy Instagram post about standing up for her beliefs.

“Throw up Thursday. I am the same girl I’ve always been,” the three-time Grammy winner, 39, captioned a throwback shot of herself rocking short pink locks on Thursday, January 24. “I have always admitted when I am wrong. I have apologized many times. I’m a big believer in apologies, when you’re wrong. I was raised by a Vietnam Veteran who taught me to stand up for what I believe to be right. Even if that means standing alone.”

The “What About Us” crooner continued on to say that when it came to things that she had a strong stance on, she would stand her ground — even if that made her unpopular with fans. “I do not now, nor have I ever apologized for some of my very polarizing opinions. If you are surprised by this, or offended, you have every right to unfollow me, as you really don’t know who I am. I am mostly peace and love, with a little bit of go f–k yourself. So when you keyboard warriors (anonymous toughguys) threaten me? that middle finger is pointed at you. Again: the unfollow button is (I think) top right of your screen. It lets you unfollow people you find make you uncomfortable. It’s great. It really works.”

The musician, of course, is no stranger to a clapback: In December, she savagely responded to a commenter who accused her husband, Carey Hart, of lacing the responsibility the pair’s children, Willow, 7 and Jameson, 2, needed while in his care.

“You sound well informed on the performance of my husband as a father. Answer me this: how often have you spent time with my husband?” Pink wrote at the time. “How often have you watched him parent?” the singer wrote. “Do you know my children? Are you aware of their development? Even better: what are your credentials in Parenting expertise?”

She also fired back at a troll who said that she “looked so old that she should be named Purple” in May. “You must be from la. Well, there are a few people left in the world that choose to age naturally. And I’ve earned every f–king minute of my 38 years. How you looking though? Cause I never heard of ya til you put my name in your mouth. I shall call you little purple troll.”

