Raise your glass to Pink! While the singer, 38, was scanning Twitter on Wednesday, May 16, she saw a cruel comment directed at her.

“Wow Pink looks so old that she should be named Purple instead,” read the tweet.

The Grammy winner swiftly — and perfectly — replied: “You must be from la. Well, there are a few people left in the world that choose to age naturally. And I’ve earned every f—king minute of my 38 years. How you looking though? Cause I never heard of ya til you put my name in your mouth. I shall call you little purple troll.”

In a follow-up message, the chart-topping artist noted that she is “of the mindset that it’s a blessing to grow old.” And she’s OK with a few wrinkles. “If your face has lines around your eyes and mouth it means you’ve laughed a lot,” wrote Pink. “I pray I look older in 10 years, cause that will mean I’m alive.”

Pink, who boasts more than 33 million followers, was flooded with virtual applause. “Thank you for your unfiltered honesty, Pink. You are a beautiful and real person inside and out. Bless you,” tweeted one person. Added another: “You look amazing. So Strong. Rock on, Mama!”

When a fan tweeted that they can’t wait to see her doing aerial stunts at 80, Pink responded, “You know I will! I’ll call it ‘the wrinkles and rolls’ tour.”

Pink is known for putting bullies in their place. When a Twitter user criticized her performance at Super Bowl LII in February, she replied: “Yeah but at least I suck while singing our countries national anthem, and you just suck by yourself on a dirty couch.”

