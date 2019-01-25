It’s a family affair! Pink and Carey Hart took their kids, Willow and Jameson, for a dirt bike ride without helmets — and the couple couldn’t care less about what haters had to say.

Hart shared the family pic on Instagram on Thursday, January, 24, with the caption, “Stuffed the whole family on my bike, with out [sic] helmets, and we were hitting all the jumps. What you think parent police?”

The father of two, who married the “What About Us” singer in 2006, was wearing a helmet in the shot, but he was the only one with protective gear. His son, Jameson, 2, sat in front of him and his daughter, Willow, 7, held onto his back, both with bare heads. Pink brought up the rear, her arms raised high with excitement.

When her husband, 43, posted a pic on a dirt bike with his son in December 2018, Hart was hit with criticism — even though the retired motocross rider wrote that he was “a professional.”

His little one clearly has a love for bikes. Not only did Jameson receive one for Christmas, but Hart admitted earlier this month that it’s “the new standard” for his son to ask for a ride when he practices on the track. “I wasn’t this fanatical as a kid,” the California native said. “He is making me nervous.”

Hart’s daughter has also followed in her father’s footsteps. When Hart came under fire in 2013 for taking her on a motorbike ride, Pink stepped in to defend her husband.

“If any of u have more experience on a bike than my husband, then I will listen to your opinions on how he should take my daughter for a ride,” the singer, 39, wrote on Twitter at the time. “I can’t promise I will care, but I will listen.”

For all the inside details on the biggest celebrity stories and scoop this week, subscribe to our new podcast "Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood" below!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!