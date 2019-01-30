Defending himself! Pink’s husband, Carey Hart, had something to say when Instagram users bashed his latest video of Willow, 7, shooting a rifle.

“Haven’t poked the parent police bear in a few days,” the former pro racer, 43, captioned the Wednesday, January 30, post. “Willz and I shooting the 22 rifle. She is getting pretty good. Can hit a 12 inch pie plate from 30 yards. Started her shooting at 3yrs old. For the record non [sic] of us hunt, just enjoy shooting for sport. I’m raising the kids with knowledge of fire arms, how to handle them, shoot them, store them, and avoid them in uneducated hands. #knowledgeispower.”

In the footage, Hart’s daughter wore protective earmuffs and a pink hoodie as she aimed and asked her dad, “Can I go?” He said she could shoot whenever she was ready, but Willow clarified, “Wait, is the safety on?” before firing.

While many praised Hart for educating his little one on the safe way to use a firearm, others bashed the Inked author for giving the young girl a gun.

“I think this is an extremely important topic of education,” he clapped back in the comments. Hart went on to add that he was getting Willow a bow in the fall.

When one Instagram user said the 7-year-old may lose control and shoot her father in the face, Pink’s husband kept his response plain and simple. “You’re completely ignorant,” he wrote.

This isn’t the first time Hart has been criticized for his parenting skills on social media — but he doesn’t let the negativity get to him.

He posted an Instagram pic on Thursday, January 24, featuring his family of four on a dirt bike. Pink, Willow, and 2-year-old Jameson, weren’t wearing headgear. “Stuffed the whole family on my bike, with out helmets, and we were hitting all the jumps,” Hart captioned the photo. “What you think parent police?”

For all the inside details on the biggest celebrity stories and scoop this week, subscribe to our new podcast "Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood" below!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!