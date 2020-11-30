Little daredevil! Pink and Carey Hart’s 3-year-old son, Jameson, followed in his dad’s motorcycle-riding footsteps on Sunday, November 29.
“What an epic day with my family,” the former professional motocross competitor, 45, captioned an Instagram slideshow. “Jamo’s first day on a motorcycle, and he killed it! I was shocked my how good he did his first day, and how he progressed from start to finish.”
The California native shared a photo of the toddler sitting on his motorcycle, as well as a video of Jameson showing his dad the brakes. “I’m excited!” the little one gushed as he danced, and Pink, 41, laughed from behind the camera.
While he zoomed around a dirt track in the video, the Grammy winner joked, “I can’t even catch my 3-year-old.”
The couple’s daughter, Willow, 9, also rode a motorcycle alongside her brother. “Wills ripping her 65!” Hart wrote. “Think it’s time to build them a proper track. Gonna be a fun winter!!!!”
Hart’s Instagram followers praised Jameson’s skills in the comments. “That boy has more balance in his big toe than I have in the whole of my body,” one user wrote, while another added, “So epic!! Love him!”
The Inked author previously shared a photo of his kids riding dirt bikes, clapping back at the parenting police at the time. “Stuffed the whole family on my bike, with out [sic] helmets, and we were hitting all the jumps,” Hart wrote via Instagram in January 2019. “What you think?”
The off-road truck racer has also been teaching Willow and Jameson gun safety skills. “For the record non [sic] of us hunt, just enjoy shooting for sport,” he captioned Instagram footage of his eldest shooting a rifle that same month. “I’m raising the kids with knowledge of fire arms, how to handle them, shoot them, store them, and avoid them in uneducated hands. #knowledgeispower.”
When an Instagram user commented that Willow could potentially lose control and shoot her dad in the face, Hart replied, "You're completely ignorant."
